3 NFL free agents who could still make the difference for struggling teams

The NFL free agent market lost arguably its best player Thursday as Cam Newton made his return to the Carolina Panthers. But there is plenty of talent still out there waiting to be signed.

Late-season additions can sometimes be a season-altering move for a team that is in Super Bowl contention. Let's take a look at three top NFL free agents who could make a huge difference for teams out there in need of some help.

NFL free agents who could make the ultimate difference

#3 - Philip Rivers, Quarterback

Philip Rivers stands out as a top quarterback option now that Newton is in Carolina. Rivers did not sign with a team this year, but also never announced his NFL retirement.

He was casually linked to the New Orleans Saints once Jameis Winston went down and could remain an option if other starters go down before the end of the season. The thing with Rivers is that he would be picky with where he goes. But if a top contender loses a quarterback between now and the end of the year, he has to be the first one to consider.

#2 - Golden Tate, Wide Receiver

Golden Tate last played for the New York Giants in 2020 in what was simply a bad match. The team released him this past NFL offseason, but he remains the top receiving option available in free agency.

Tate is only 33 years old and could show up as an experienced depth option on basically any contending team in need of receiver help. Things did not work out in New York because of his lack of involvement in the offense. Tate should be much more motivated on a team actively chasing a Super Bowl title.

#1 - Todd Gurley, Running Back

It is shocking to see that Todd Gurley is only 27 years old and not acquired by an NFL team this season. He was an All-Pro as recently as 2018 and signed a $60 million deal in the summer of that year. Then came a knee injury that limited him in the Super Bowl and he was released following the 2019 season.

Gurley still ran for 678 yards last season with the Atlanta Falcons, so it's not like he was a detriment to that offense. He could surely show up as a backup option anywhere in the NFL and get 5-10 touches per game in an effective manner.

Either Gurley is waiting for the right opportunity, or teams just don't like what they see in his workouts. Regardless, he deserves another shot at such a young age.

