3 NFL head coaches who could be fired before the next season ends

Being the head coach of an NFL team is not an easy job. Sure, if you win a Super Bowl, or even make the playoffs, your team's fans will love you. However, if your team struggles, the same fans will be the first in line to crucify you.

However, that is the nature of the job, and some head coaches can't handle the pressure. Here are three head coaches whose jobs might be in danger during the upcoming season.

Dan Campbell - Detriot Lions

The Detroit Lions have been bad in recent years. But at least part of the blame falls on their head coach Campbell. He is relatively inexperienced in this role, having done this job for only two years.

His current record with the Lions is 3-13-1, and chances are he will be fired once the Lions go on a losing streak in the upcoming NFL season.

Lions gotta fire Dan Campbell. This is a reoccurring theme

Brandon Staley - Los Angeles Chargers

Brandon Staley is a unique head coach. He does not base his decisions on what is traditionally accepted in the NFL, but on what statistics and analytics say.

Many people are not too happy with this type of thinking, including many people in the Chargers camp. It is important to note that some people believe that Staley's questionable decision-making cost the Chargers a playoff spot last season.

In their Week 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers would have been able to advance with a tie or win. With a few seconds left in overtime in a tied game, the Chargers took a timeout on a Raiders third-down well behind field goal range.

NFL fans argue that without the timeout, the Raiders would have failed to convert on third-down and would have elected to run the clock down instead. Instead, the Raiders won the game and Staley faced the opprobrium.

Matt Nagy: "I am the worst head coach in the NFL"



Brandon Staley after the Chargers lost because he called a timeout with 38 seconds left:

If similar calls are made in the 2022 NFL season, and if they result in more losses, Staley could find himself on the chopping block.

Josh McDaniels - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders hired Josh McDaniels this offseason. Their last head coach, Jon Gruden, resigned after a scandal in the middle of the 2021 season.

The interim head coach, Rich Bisaccia, left the Raiders to continue in his old role as a special teams coordinator, with the Green Bay Packers.

McDaniels has some head coaching experience under his belt. However, his performance was not exactly commendable. He was head coach for two years with the Denver Broncos, and he had a record of 11-17 in that timespan.

His record as an offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots was much better, but his role was much different than that of a head coach.

Will he be able to outperform previous record as a head coach? Or will he lead the Raiders to a losing campaign and get himself fired before the season is up? The second possibility looks stronger.

What should these NFL coaches do?

Although the three coaches listed above are prime candidates for firing, it's still not certain that they will lose their jobs. If they have a good start to the new NFL season, and finish strong, they can prove to the team that they deserve the head coach job.

Although making the playoffs is extremely improbable for some of these teams, avoiding last place in their division might be enough to save their job, at least, for another year.

