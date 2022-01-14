3 NFL head coaches Houston Texans should consider after firing David Culley

The Houston Texans have parted ways with head coach David Culley after a season in which they finished with a 4-13 record. While at first glance it looks bad, the Houston Texans were not projected to be very competitive this year and were many observers' choice for the first overall draft pick before the season began.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk David Culley was hired to be fired after one year. They knew the team would stink and they didn’t want to saddle someone like Josh McDaniels with 4-13. Culley did more with Davis Mills than any other coach did with a rookie QB this year. David Culley was hired to be fired after one year. They knew the team would stink and they didn’t want to saddle someone like Josh McDaniels with 4-13. Culley did more with Davis Mills than any other coach did with a rookie QB this year.

Their star quarterback, Deshaun Watson, was a wantaway all season long amid facing a slew of sexual misconduct charges. Tyrod Taylor was David Culley's starting quarterback but got injured during the season, meaning rookie Davis Mills was expected to lead a team lacking many components. Before and during the season they lost impact players such as J.J. Watt and Mark Ingram respectively, making David Culley's job all the more difficult.

Still, the Houston Texans have decided to make a call that they want to move in a new direction. These are some of the coaches they should look at.

Head coaches who the Houston Texans can replace David Culley with

#1 - Brian Flores

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Brian Flores just lost his job as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, but there is a good chance his wait for a new head coaching job will be short. The Dolphins didn't make the playoffs this year, but they did have a winning season, which bodes well for Flores' credentials as a coach. Guiding Miami to a 9-8 record might be the reason he is placed atop the list of potential candidates in Houston.

Nick Caserio, the Texans general manager, cited "philosophical differences" with David Culley, however, he should not have the same issue with Brian Flores. Caserio and Flores have an existing relationship from their time with the New England Patriots, Caserio was the Patriots' former director of player personnel while Flores was part of the coaching corps in New England.

#2 - Josh McDaniels

New England Patriots v Cincinnati Bengals

The same "Patriots connection" could prove instrumental in moving new England's current offensive coordinator to Miami. Josh McDaniels has been with the organization for 17 years in two separate stints. Nick Caserio used to have a direct line to him on game days, giving him the down and distance on each play. He brings pedigree as being part of a six-time Super Bowl winning coach staff.

But his record as head coach in two years with the Denver Broncos does not make for great reading. He accumulated a 11-17 record and found his comfort zone on his return to the Patriots. It would be interesting to see if he is willing to take the plunge as a head coach again and replace David Culley.

#3 - Pep Hamilton

New York Guardians v DC Defenders

The Houston Texans may look in-house to replace David Culley. Pep Hamilton is the current quarterbacks coach and has been instrumental in keeping the offense afloat with Davis Mills under center. Even if he does not become the head coach, there is a good chance that he might still be promoted to the role of offensive coordinator.

Jonathan Jones @jjones9 Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Texans also fired their OC Tim Kelly, per source. Texans also fired their OC Tim Kelly, per source. Look for Pep Hamilton to ultimately be the offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans under the next head coach, per source. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Look for Pep Hamilton to ultimately be the offensive coordinator of the Houston Texans under the next head coach, per source. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Previously, as the quarterbacks coach with the Chargers, he was central to developing Justin Herbert. The Houston Texans have been beset by changes over the last year or so and right now, they might be looking more for continuity, even as they move away from David Culley.

Edited by David Nyland