3 NFL players who could miss Week 9 due to COVID

Week 9 of the NFL season is here and the dark cloud of COVID-19 continues to hang over the league. A large majority of players are vaccinated, but some are still not and breakthrough cases are still happening.

Those who are vaccinated have an easier time getting on the field if they receive a positive test during the week. However, those who are unvaccinated are forced to miss a game with a positive test.

Week 9 features some major NFL names on the COVID list. Here are three that stand out the most.

3 NFL players whose Week 9 is at risk due to COVID

#3 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

We start with a player who has already been ruled out for the weekend. Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, even though he alluded to the fact he had received the vaccine earlier this year.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Breaking: Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs, per @AdamSchefter . First reported by NFL Network. Breaking: Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game vs. the Chiefs, per @AdamSchefter. First reported by NFL Network. https://t.co/hscBcLxIHI

His positive test has him out for over a week and has the NFL world shocked. This leaves Jordan Love as the starter to take on the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes this weekend.

Rodgers potentially lying about his status also opens up a whole list of problems if he did not follow proper protocols.

#2 - A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals receiver A.J. Green received a positive test this week, but is reportedly vaccinated. That means he still has a chance to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Green is second on the team in receiving yards as part of a dominant trio featuring himself, DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk. Kyler Murray could sure use Green on the field after the Cardinals lost their undefeated mark last week against Green Bay.

#1 - Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Saquon Barkley is having another nightmare season with the New York Giants. He has only appeared in five games so far and is already working his way back from an injury. He has now been placed on the COVID list as well.

There is just no telling what the future holds for Barkley in New York. Even if he does get off the COVID list soon, he is still dealing with an ankle injury. That is in addition to all the other ailments he has had since the start of last season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Giants RB Saquon Barkley tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test, source said, and he is one of several players being retested. He is vaccinated, so he needs two negative tests within 24 hours and no symptoms to play if his positive is confirmed. #Giants RB Saquon Barkley tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test, source said, and he is one of several players being retested. He is vaccinated, so he needs two negative tests within 24 hours and no symptoms to play if his positive is confirmed.

The Giants have no running game without him as Daniel Jones is currently the team's leading rusher. So it may not matter much if Barkley gets off the reserve list or not. The problems may already be too great for this NFL franchise.

Edited by Henno van Deventer