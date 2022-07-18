3 NFL players who failed miserably as head coaches ft. Herm Edwards

The average age of retirement for NFL players is approximately 27 years old. This means that most players have their whole lives in front of them when their playing careers are over. It gives them endless options of what they can do next after playing professional football.

One option that many retired NFL players go with is coaching. Most of them are able to do an excellent job coaching the position they used to play, but head coaching is a whole different situation. There are a lot of additional responsibilities that head coaches have to handle. Here are three former players who failed as NFL head coaches following their playing careers.

#1 - Mike Singletary

San Francisco 49ers HC Mike Singletary

Mike Singletary had a legendary career as a linebacker with the Chicago Bears. He was named the Defensive Player of the Year twice while also helping the Bears win a Super Bowl ring. He made the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Following his playing career, he found much success as a linebackers coach.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



His postgame press conference in 2008 will forever be one of my favorites.



Mike Singletary returns to coaching today with the Memphis Express of @TheAAF His postgame press conference in 2008 will forever be one of my favorites. Mike Singletary returns to coaching today with the Memphis Express of @TheAAF.His postgame press conference in 2008 will forever be one of my favorites.https://t.co/YPfldhDA9N

His success as an assistant coach led to Singletary being named the interim head coach of the San Francisco 49ers after they fired Mike Nolan. He posted a 5-4 record and was named the official head coach for the following season. After recording just a 13-18 record over the next two years, he was fired and never received another NFL head coaching opportunity.

#2 - Herm Edwards

New York Jets head coach Herm Edwards

Herm Edwards put together a solid career as a defensive back, mostly with the Philadelphia Eagles. He spent 12 seasons with the team and recorded 38 career interceptions. Following his retirement, Edwards spent nine seasons as a defensive backs coach with three different teams.

After a solid run as an assistant coach, the New York Jets hired Herm Edwards as their head coach. His run with the team was mediocre at best, posting a 39-41 record before being let go. The Kansas City Chiefs immediately hired him for the same position, but he was fired after recording a 15-33 record in three seasons. This ended his head coaching career in the NFL.

Field Yates @FieldYates



( : @nflthrowback) On this day 18 years ago, Herm Edwards reminded us you play to WIN THE GAME. On this day 18 years ago, Herm Edwards reminded us you play to WIN THE GAME. (🎥: @nflthrowback) https://t.co/IpkUQRDhbf

#3 - Bart Starr

Green Bay Packers HC Bart Starr

Bart Starr is considered one of the very first legends of the modern NFL. He spent the majority of his career as the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers and won an NFL MVP award. He also helped the team win both of the first two Super Bowls ever, and was named the MVP in each of them.

Starr's incredible success as a player never quite translated into his head coaching career. He became the head coach of the Packers a few years after his retirement, but recorded a disappointing 52-76-3 career coaching record. He also posted just two winning seasons in his nine years as their head coach.

