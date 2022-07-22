3 NFL players who had terrible seasons after being rated 99 in Madden

Akin to young kids who are excited the day before Christmas, countless NFL players waited patiently as Madden began slowly revealing who made the Madden 99 club.

The reasoning behind their excitement is simple: it's an exclusive list, one that firmly plants said players' flag in the ground as the best players in the entire NFL.

So far, only a handful of players have heard their names called. With Davante Adams and Trent Williams officially joining the club, a few others are set to join them in the next few days.

Although honored to be named amongst the best players in one of the most popular games in the world, joining the Madden 99 club can lead to a nightmarish next season. For whatever reason, there have been countless players who have performed under par after reaching the crescendo of the sport.

We'll have to wait and see if that horrific trend continues. Nonetheless, let's look at some of the league's best players who were honored to join the 99 Madden club but quickly followed up those heroic heights with a disappointing year.

#1 - Christian McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins

Christian McCaffrey's mouthwatering talent was finally being realized in 2019. In 16 hard-fought games, McCaffrey registered 1,387 rushing yards and proved that he was more than capable of being an elite pass catcher, racking up 1,005 receiving yards.

Astonished and intrigued by his overall production, Madden bestowed upon McCaffrey the highest of praise, giving the All-Pro back a rating of 99 in 2020.

Desperate to keep his roll going, McCaffrey sauntered confidently onto the field the following year. Although the eyes of opposing defenses were fixated on him, McCaffrey was undeterred in his approach. However, he was banged up fairly early in the season despite his bravado, playing just three games.

In those previously mentioned three games, McCaffrey played decently. He racked up 225 rushing yards and 149 receiving yards. His disastrous fourth season marked the first time in McCaffrey's career that he was forced to miss any game. Since then, he's continued to become acquainted with the Carolina Panthers' medical staff as he's been hit by the injury bug in two consecutive seasons.

#2 - Michael Thomas

New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens

Although blessed with incredible physical tools, the overarching skills of receiver Michael Thomas appeared to fall short of the elite.

The 6'3" 212-pound receiver plodded up and down the field during his fairly brief career. Never viewed as a barn burner, Thomas repeatedly found creases in opposing defenses and made them pay. After establishing himself as one of the best, Thomas took his game to another level in 2019.

For the second consecutive season, Thomas was named a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro. His numbers, you may ask, were astronomical. Thomas led the league in receptions with 149 and receiving yards with 1,725, checking in at 107.8.

Madden, unsurprisingly, tipped its cap to Thomas and his historic season. Yet, shortly after officially joining the Madden 99 club, Thomas struggled.

In 2020, Thomas battled through numerous injuries, resulting in the dynamic receiver suiting up to take the field only seven times. To make matters worst, Thomas's injury woes seemingly aren't behind him. This past season, Thomas remained sequestered on the sidelines, failing to play in a single game.

Having taken the time to heal and rest his body, Thomas is expected to have a healthy season this year. Nevertheless, will he return to his pernicious pass-catching ways, or will his production begin to crater?

#3 - J.J. Watt

Arizona Cardinals v Cleveland Browns

At one point, J.J. Watt's defensive stature amongst the game's elite appeared preordained. In just his second season, Watt led the league in sacks, wrapping up opposing quarterbacks a total of 20.5 times. For the next five consecutive seasons, Watt would be named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler.

With Watt's career reaching legendary status, he battled valiantly through multiple injuries. In 2016 and 2017, after playing in just eight total games, the best of Watt was seemingly behind him. However, Watt refused to allow his Hall of Fame-bound fall by the wayside.

In 2018, Watt terrorized opposing quarterbacks, aggregating 16 sacks and 61 total tackles. For his efforts, Madden listed Watt as a 99 overall in 2019. While honored, it was the final time Watt was named to that illustrious group.

Although he is still attempting to win a ring, his deleterious power and knack for sacking the quarterback have dissipated tremendously.

