3 NFL players who have intercepted Tom Brady's passes the most 

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback to ever play in the NFL. His ability to make something out of nothing, lead his team to victory when all hope seems lost and make everyone on the offense look better is unmatched.

60 passing TDs

0 INTs



Tom Brady knows what it takes to win and will do anything to get his team that all-important Super Bowl ring.

However, as legendary as Tom Brady is, he is still human and prone to mistakes. When you throw the ball as much as Brady has over his career, you are bound to throw some interceptions. The thing about Brady is that he never lets a mistake cost him the game, his ultra-competitive nature and will to win will always come out in the end.

Deon Grant - Safety

Miami Dolphins v New York Giants

Deon Grant was a standout safety for the Carolina Panthers and other NFL teams over the course of his 176 career games. Grant never reached the level of elite safeties, like Ed Reed, but he was a Super Bowl winner, helping the New York Giants defeat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2012. Grant finished his career with 30 career interceptions, three of them against Brady.

Nate Clements, Cornerback

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens

Nate Clements was drafted in the first round of the 2001 draft by the Buffalo Bills. He spent seven seasons going head-to-head with Brady while he was in New England. Clements picked off Brady three times over the course of his career, where he made an impact with the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Darrelle Revis - Cornerback

New England Patriots v New York Jets

One of the best cornerbacks in the history of the NFL, Darrelle Revis and Tom Brady have had plenty of battles over the course of their careers. Revis played his first seven seasons with the New York Jets, facing Brady's Patriots twice each season.

Revis would join Brady in 2014 and help the team win a Super Bowl that year. Revis would finish his career with 29 interceptions, three of them against his former teammate.

