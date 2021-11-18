3 NFL players who regretted leaving their former teams

The NFL is a business. Plain and simple. Sometimes tough business decisions need to be made in the best interest of the team and its players. Player attitudes and egos can also play a role in teams cutting or trading away top-level talent.

Players may then think they are entering into some sort of better deal with another team for more money, but are left with teams that have no shot at reaching the post-season or Super Bowl, and isn't that the point?

Here are three NFL players who regretted leaving their former teams.

Which player's regret is the biggest?

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. might be an odd player to place on this list, but think about what happened to him when he left the New York Giants. During his rookie season and the masterful one-handed catch that created his superstardom, Beckham was on top of the world.

Due to his behavior, which was likely created by this superstardom, Beckham was shipped to the Cleveland Browns, where he spent the past few seasons becoming a non-factor receiver. Beckham could have stayed with the Giants where he would still be the cornerstone of their offense. Regardless of their record, they lack a true #1 receiver to build around. Beckham now plays for the Rams but is still considered an after-thought to Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson.

Jarvis Landry

Another player who seems to be an odd placement on this list, but at the time of Jarvis Landry's second season in the NFL, he had made waves as a fantastic slot-receiver for the Miami Dolphins.

Due to his on-field behavior and constant unnecessary penalties, the Dolphins decided to trade Landry to the Cleveland Browns. This wasn't the Browns team that is now. It was the Browns team that still found every single way to lose, no matter the level of talent they had on the team. The 2018 Browns went 7-8-1 and followed that with a 6-10 season in 2019.

Landry, at the time, had said, "I feel like Adam Gase sent me here to die." A quote that showcased the frustration that Landry felt at being a great player that was sent to a losing franchise.

Brett Favre

Brett Favre was inducted into the Hall of Fame and has had an illustrious career. However, back during the end of the 2007 season, Favre was traded to the Jets from the Packers. Although Favre saw success in his initial season, the Jets failed to make the playoffs when the Dolphins signed Chad Pennington.

Pennington was signed by the Dolphins when he was cut to make room for Favre. What was even worse was that Pennington and the Dolphins beat the Jets in the final game of the season, which sent them home. Favre would suffer a torn bicep tendon. Favre was then released by the Jets after one season, which led him to the Vikings, where he had the worst season of his career. It's a sad swan song for an otherwise legendary career.

Edited by Henno van Deventer