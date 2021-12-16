3 NFL players still challenging Tom Brady for MVP

The NFL MVP race was wide open for much of the 2021 season. The usual suspects were not able to hold down a claim, and the conversation has gone back and forth for months.

That was until Tom Brady took over yet again. The 44-year-old quarterback leads the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns and also has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tied for the best record in football. The MVP award is his to lose.

But let's say his play slides over the final month of the season. Here are three players who may be able to challenge him for NFL MVP.

3 NFL players who could steal the MVP from Tom Brady

#3 - Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

It is not easy for a running back to win MVP. But Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is having a fantastic year, and he could have a strong claim to the award. Taylor leads the NFL with 1,348 rushing yards. Joe Mixon is in second with 1,036.

Derrick Henry going down opened the door for Taylor to dominate the NFL leaderboards, and he has done just that. He has 18 touchdowns on the year and has rushed for over 100 yards seven times.

Taylor is averaging 5.6 yards per carry and is giving the Colts a weapon in the backfield, which opens things up for Carson Wentz. His value to the team is immeasurable, and a great finish to the year means his name has to be in the MVP conversation.

#2 - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford needs to be in the NFL MVP conversation alongside Brady. He is second behind Brady in both yards and touchdowns, and has done so on nearly 100 fewer attempts.

Brady sits atop the NFL with 4,134 yards and 36 touchdowns. Stafford has 3,898 yards and 33 touchdowns, and we still have four weeks to be played. There is no reason why the Rams signal-caller can't pass Brady in both categories.

Seeing the Rams flourish with Stafford while the Detroit Lions look pitiful with Jared Goff proves how valuable the veteran is out west. If his numbers surpass those of Brady, who is playing with a stacked Super Bowl roster, this debate becomes a legitimate one.

#1 - TJ Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

TJ Watt has 16 sacks in 11 games this season. That total is basically 10, considering he left early last Thursday as the Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Minnesota Vikings.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor Ben Roethlisberger lobbies big time for TJ Watt (with a league-high 16 sacks) to be DPOY — “I don’t know who’s DPOY other than that guy” — and he also says he absolutely deserves MVP votes, too. Ben Roethlisberger lobbies big time for TJ Watt (with a league-high 16 sacks) to be DPOY — “I don’t know who’s DPOY other than that guy” — and he also says he absolutely deserves MVP votes, too. https://t.co/86XgWz636F

Watt has also forced four fumbles and totally changed the way in which opposing offenses must prepare for Pittsburgh. The only thing working against him in this conversation could be playing time. But if he can return in Week 15 and play the final four games of the season, it's possible he single-handedly carries the Steelers into the postseason.

Doing that makes him an obvious choice in the MVP conversation. That is, if the award is about the player that is most valuable for their respective team.

