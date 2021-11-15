3 NFL players undeserving of their MVP titles

Winning the MVP title in any league is definitely the most coveted achievement barring winning the championship. In terms of individual recognition, there is nothing higher than winning the MVP title. Over the years, in the NFL and in other leagues, many a time the MVP title has gone to players who did not deserve the gong. That is not to say that their seasons were not great. It simply means that there was at least one player who was better than them that season. Here's a look at our compilation of those players who did not merit their MVP titles that season.

Players that did not deserve the MVP title

#1 - Peyton Manning, QB, 2008

Is Peyton Manning one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the league? There is no question about that. Did he deserve to win the MVP title that season? We do not believe that to be the case. In fact, there were two quarterbacks who could lay a better claim to the title.

Peyton Manning received the award for 4002 passing yards and 27 touchdowns. Drew Brees, on the other hand, had more than 5000 passing yards and led the New Orleans Saints to become the best offense in the league despite having next to no rushing game. Kurt Warner was even better than Peyton Manning with 4583 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers, QB, 2014

Let there be no doubt that Aaron Rodgers was phenomenal in the 2014 season. He had a 112.2 passer rating and 38 touchdowns. However, he did not deserve the MVP title that season, as the bias against defense did in the candidature of J.J. Watt.

NFL Throwback @nflthrowback



And these five incredible TDs 🔥 @JJWatt 's 2014 season: 20.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, 51 QB hits...And these five incredible TDs 🔥 .@JJWatt's 2014 season: 20.5 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, 51 QB hits...And these five incredible TDs 🔥 https://t.co/9EZDYCLAtW

J.J. Watt should have become the first defensive player since Lawrence Taylor to win the MVP title. He had 20.5 sacks and scored 5 touchdowns: 2 on defense and 3 on offense. Aaron Rodgers was good in 2014, great even, but he was not J.J. Watt great.

#3 - Rich Gannon, QB, 2002

Rich Gannon won the 2002 NFL MVP title and he did have a stellar season as the Oakland Raiders went all the way to the Super Bowl. He did not, however, have the season that Priest Holmes did.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Most scrimmage YPG, single season:



2002 Priest Holmes: 163.4

---> 2016 Le'Veon Bell: 161.6

1975 O.J. Simpson: 160.2

2009 CJ2K: 156.8 Most scrimmage YPG, single season:2002 Priest Holmes: 163.4---> 2016 Le'Veon Bell: 161.61975 O.J. Simpson: 160.22009 CJ2K: 156.8

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Kansas City Chiefs running back posted figures of 1,615 rushing yards, 672 receiving yards and 24 combined touchdowns in 2002. That is unreal as per any standard.

Edited by Henno van Deventer