3 NFL QB comebacks that failed spectacularly ft. Jay Cutler

The NFL loves a comeback. Everyone enjoys a good comeback story. They make great films and television shows and can inspire people to truly find their passion in life. However, when a comeback story goes wrong, it goes very wrong. Plus, when a comeback story fails on the football field, it can look even worse because of how physical the game can be.

The NFL has had its share of memorable comeback moments. Games like the Wild Card round on January the 4th 2014 where the Indianapolis Colts played the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chiefs had a 38-10 lead in the third quarter, only to somehow fall to a 44-45 defeat. Or Tom Brady, leading the New England Patriots back from a seemingly insurmountable defecit of 28-3, to beat the Atlanta Falcons for another Superbowl.

When it comes to player comebacks, the success stories are not as bright. Returning to the NFL after taking time off rarely ends well, and for starting quarterbacks, the visuals can be even worse. Fans want to remember their favorite player in their prime. As they get older and the game evolves, some players look dangerously out of their depth.

With the news of Colin Kaepernick possibly making an NFL return after sic years, let's take a look at three NFL quarterbacks whose comebacks failed miserably:

Brett Favre

Mayor Bloomberg Welcomes Brett Favre to New York

Brett Favre's time in Green Bay came to an end after an incredible run. The legendary pivot had already made a comeback just to make it into the league as a rookie. He was in a car accident in his senior year of college that almost ended his career before it started. His first pass attempt with the Atlanta Falcons was a pick-six.

Of course, we all know that Favre would turn into one of the absolute best to play football, winning the MVP three times. He retired and then unretired, forcing the Packers to trade the former face of the franchise to the New York Jets.

He was a disaster for New York, eventually retiring with them, only to return once again, this time to former NFC North rivals the Minnesota Vikings. His first year with the Vikings was a success, but he would end his career managing 11 touchdowns and 19 interceptions, all the while degrading his legacy as one of the best Green Bay Packers of all time.

Tim Tebow

Jacksonville Jaguars Training Camp

When Urban Meyer announced he was bringing Tim Tebow out of retirement to try out at the tight end position, the NFL collectively rolled their eyes. One of the best quarterbacks to ever play college football, Tebow was a below-average NFL quarterback for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets.

He finished his career with a below 50% completion percentage, something you never want to see for a starting caliber NFL quarterback. Tebow would retire in 2013 and start his broadcasting career, only to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 in an attempt to win the third-string quarterback job.

He was released following the Eagles' fourth preseason game. Six years later, Tebow, always an upper-level athlete, would sign with the Jaguars in an attempt to win a roster spot as a tight end only to again be released, ending his professional football career for good.

Jay Cutler

Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills

You can say a lot about former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, but he was one of the most talented quarterbacks of his era. However, as a teammate or a leader, plenty of questions have been asked.

Cutler took the NFL and the Denver Broncos by storm in his rookie year, only to end up as something of an enigma with the Chicago Bears years later. Cutler's time in Chicago was a roller coaster of ups and downs where deep passes to Brandon Marshall coincided with interception ridden games.

Worse was his demeanor on the sidelines, often making Bears fans and teammates think he didn't care about the team's losses. Cutler was released at the end of an injury-heavy 2017 season and retired to become a broadcaster with Fox Sports.

An injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill lured Cutler out of retirement to mediocore success. He finished the season with a 6-8 record, throwing 14 interceptions before ending his career in the NFL.

Edited by John Maxwell