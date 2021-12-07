3 NFL QBs who should be benched after Week 13

The late stages of the NFL season often produce unlikely heroes as the trials of the postseason inch closer. These legends are often found under center, as quarterbacking takes on an even greater importance with the Super Bowl in sight. While Week 13's action featured the usual suspects in starring roles (i.e. Tom Brady), we've witnessed several unlikely parties rise to the occasion. Colt McCoy, for example, kept his Arizona Cardinals above water during Kyler Murray's injury, while the much-maligned Jared Goff came up big for the previously winless Detroit Lions with a game-winning touchdown pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown in the literal final seconds of Sunday's win over Minnesota.

Alas, not all of the NFL's throwers were so lucky...

Which NFL QB's are due for a demotion after Week 13?

Teddy Bridgewater, Denver

Enough can't be written about Bridgewater's incredible comeback story and the way he has helped keep the Broncos in an unlikely playoff chase. A nationally televised tilt with the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs, however, might've brought the magic to an end. The affair was capped off by two Bridgewater turnovers, including a 75-yard pick-six en route to a 22-9 defeat.

Denver (6-6) is a mere single game out of the last AFC wild card (currently held by Cincinnati), but they're on the wrong end of several tiebreakers. It's becoming increasingly less likely that Bridgewater, a free-agent-to-be, will be part of the team's future. If the Broncos fall out of contention, it's possible they could give Drew Lock one last opportunity to win back the franchise quarterback job until they go on what many feel will be an all-out assault for Aaron Rodgers.

Hill was sacked twice during the NFL's Thursday night showcase (Photo: Getty)

Taysom Hill, New Orleans

The Taysom Hill phenomenon, centered on using the skills of an athletic quarterback as a living, breathing Swiss Army knife, is destined to be viewed the same way modern NFL audiences and decisionmakers see the Wildcat offense: a one-time sensation that shocked the world upon its first implementation but became neutralized before it could make a long-term impact.

Pickswise @Pickswise



(Via



Taysom Hill with his FOURTH interception of the night 😨(Via @NFL Taysom Hill with his FOURTH interception of the night 😨(Via @NFL)https://t.co/6Mv65mcZde

As the New Orleans Saints struggle to stick around in the NFL playoff picture, Hill was granted the starring role of their Thursday night get-together with the Dallas Cowboys. While Hill impressed on the ground with 102 yards, his four interceptions changed the course of the game and did little to justify the $140 million contract extension bestowed to him in March. Hill's struggles have prompted many Saints fans to clamor for the services of fourth-round rookie Ian Book.

Taylor and the Texans' playoff dreams have officially ended (Photo: Getty)

Tyrod Taylor, Houston

Taylor is another talented player who has endured a cursed NFL career, one that's brought him to Houston's gridiron circus. The Texans are apparently paying the bill for selling their souls to buy a win over the AFC South-leading Titans, having dropped consecutive contests to the Jets and Colts, the latter being a 31-0 shutout effort at the hands of a divisional rival, one that officially eliminated the well-woebegone Texans from playoff contention. Taylor was eventually removed from the carnage in favor of third-round rookie Davis Mills, and was said to be evaluated for a wrist injury.

Taylor's future NFL destiny likely lies in being a reliable backup for a contending team. Even when he does get healthy, it might be prudent for the Texans to pass on the rest of the 2021 starting duties to Mills, if only so they're absolutely sure that they're ready to search for a new franchise quarterback once the Deshaun Watson era officially continues or ends.

Edited by Windy Goodloe