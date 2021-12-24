3 NFL QBs who have made the most Pro Bowls ft. Tom Brady

As Tom Brady broke yet another record, this time for the most Pro Bowls by any player ever, it got us thinking about the quarterbacks who have made it to the Pro Bowl. This made us realize how fortunate we have been in this era to have seen three of the best quarterbacks play at the same time. Out of them, now only Tom Brady remains standing, and we must appreciate him for as long as he continues to play.

Also read: The 5 NFL players with the most Pro Bowl selections of all time

Here are the three quarterbacks, with Tom Brady leading the way, who have been named to most the Pro Bowls.

Tom Brady tops QBs with most Pro Bowl nominations

#1 - Tom Brady, 15 Pro Bowls

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Washington Football Team

At this point, it would be easier to name records that Tom Brady does not have in the NFL. He broke another record this year when he became the first NFL player in any position to have 15 Pro Bowl selections.

Tom Brady made the Pro Bowl in 2001, 2004, 2005 and 2007, before going on a stretch where he made it to the Pro Bowl every year from 2009 to 2018. While the last two years have been fallow in terms of Pro Bowls, we are sure it was compensated when he won his seventh Super Bowl.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Tom Brady has been voted into the 2022 Pro Bowl.



He is the first 15-time Pro Bowler in NFL history 🔥 Tom Brady has been voted into the 2022 Pro Bowl.He is the first 15-time Pro Bowler in NFL history 🔥 https://t.co/0uddLPY7YI

But this year, at a personal level, he is playing as well as he has always done and is back in the MVP conversation. Much like in other statistics, this is another area where Tom Brady now sits at the top, without any peers.

#2 - Peyton Manning, 14 Pro Bowls

Washington Football Team v Denver Broncos

If Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback the game has ever seen, Peyton Manning has a claim of being the most technical quarterback to ever play the game. He revolutionized the game with his play calling at the line of scrimmage, making the quarterback a game manager on the pitch.

Pro Football Hall of Fame @ProFootballHOF Peyton Manning



HOF Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 1

Position: Quarterback

Seasons: 18, Games: 266

College: Tennessee

Drafted: 1st Round (1st Overall), 1998

Pro Bowls: 14 Peyton ManningHOF Finalist: 1 | Year of Eligibility: 1Position: QuarterbackSeasons: 18, Games: 266College: TennesseeDrafted: 1st Round (1st Overall), 1998Pro Bowls: 14 https://t.co/ZTcWLJQyVL

Because of his efforts with both the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts before that, he made it to 14 Pro Bowls in his career. He made it to the Pro Bowl in 1999 and 2000, before going on a stretch from 2002 to 2010. He finally went on a mini-stretch from 2012 to 2014 in what were his final Pro Bowl selection years.

#3 - Drew Brees, 13 Pro Bowls

Buffalo Bills v New Orleans Saints

Perhaps as pure a passer of the ball as there has ever been, Drew Brees is the quarterback with the third-most Pro Bowl selections of all time with 13 to his name. While with the San Diego Chargers, he made it to one Pro Bowl in 2004.

Boardroom @boardroom



•All-time leader: passing yards, pass completions

•13× Pro Bowl

•SB XLIV Champ, MVP



💰On-field earnings: $269M

💰Partnerships: @Microsoft, @PepsiCo, @ProcterGamble

💰Dream Foundation: over $35M to charitable causes Drew Brees announces his retirement after 20 seasons.•All-time leader: passing yards, pass completions•13× Pro Bowl•SB XLIV Champ, MVP💰On-field earnings: $269M💰Partnerships: @Nike 💰Dream Foundation: over $35M to charitable causes Drew Brees announces his retirement after 20 seasons.•All-time leader: passing yards, pass completions•13× Pro Bowl•SB XLIV Champ, MVP💰On-field earnings: $269M💰Partnerships: @Nike, @Microsoft, @PepsiCo, @ProcterGamble💰Dream Foundation: over $35M to charitable causes https://t.co/ot3Be2Fcky

Also Read Article Continues below

But much of his professional success came with the New Orleans Saints, where he made the Pro Bowl in 2006 and then went on a run from 2008 to 2019, where he was selected for the Pro Bowl every year, except in 2015.

Edited by Windy Goodloe