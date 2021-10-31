NFL Trade Deadline: Deshaun Watson and QBs who could be on the move 

The NFL trade deadline is just days away and that means rosters all around the league could get a bit of a reset. The highest drama of all comes with a quarterback moving to a new team.

NFL teams on the cusp of contention may want a new leader on offense, and this year several quarterbacks could move before the deadline. One stands out above the rest, but a trade for a new quarterback is monumental irrespective of the player.

3 NFL QBs who could be on the move before the trade deadline

#3 - Nick Foles, Chicago Bears

Nick Foles went from Super Bowl MVP to third-string quarterback for the Chicago Bears. He is behind Justin Fields and Andy Dalton on the depth chart and there is no good reason for him to be in Chicago this season.

Foles is someone NFL teams could trade to start right away, or at least serve as a reliable backup ready to step in. The Bears holding onto him wastes his value and means they have to pay a veteran quarterback who will never see the field.

#2 - Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa has no idea what his immediate future holds. If the Miami Dolphins acquire Deshaun Watson, Tagovailoa will be on the move. He could either go to the Houston Texans or another team in a blockbuster trade.

The Dolphins used their fifth overall pick on the southpaw in the 2020 NFL draft and are yet to see a substantial return on investment. His lack of time on the field due to injuries could lead to the Dolphins moving on from him and landing a reliable starter, even if this situation is entirely unfair to Tagovailoa.

#1 - Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

It's impossible for NFL fans to believe that the Houston Texans will hang on to Deshaun Watson beyond the trade deadline. The team is sitting back, listening to offers, and hoping one comes in that is impossible to refuse.

The team needs to figure out if Watson wants to suit up for them again. If he clarifies that he doesn't, a trade should be sought to move on from this distraction.

If Watson is not traded, the Texans will keep an unhappy player on the roster in what is already a lost season.

