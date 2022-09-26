3 NFL QBs who have struggled so far in the 2022 season

Every quarterback entered the 2022 NFL season with a different level of expectations. This is based on a combination of past performances, roster strength, and team outlook, among many other factors. The quarterbacks are the most crucial players to a team's overall success, so it's extremely important that they meet or exceed their expectations.

Week 3 of the NFL season is now in the books as a clear picture of where each team stands is beginning to form. While some quarterbacks have far exceeded their expectations so far, others have severely struggled. This has hurt their team's overall chances. Here are three quarterbacks who will be looking to turn their season around immediately.

#1 - Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson was acquired by the Denver Broncos via trade with the Seattle Seahawks during the 2022 NFL offseason. He was expected to elevate the team to become Super Bowl contenders, but so far he hasn't exactly lived up to the hype.

While the Broncos started the 2022 season with a solid 2-1 record, they have struggled to produce offense in any of their three games. Wilson is one of the main reasons, completing less than 60 percent of his passes with just two touchdowns through three games.

#2 - Derek Carr

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

Derek Carr helped lead the Las Vegas Raiders to the playoffs during the 2021 NFL season. He emerged as one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league. His expectations were enormous entering the 2022 season, especially after the Raiders acquired Davante Adams. Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, whom they acquired via trade from the Green Bay Packers.

The Raiders are off to a terrible start to the 2022 season, losing all three of their games so far. This is despite the significant upgrades they made during the 2022 offseason. Carr has been part of the reason, throwing four interceptions in those three games.

#3 - Mac Jones

New England Patriots QB Mac Jones

The New England Patriots took a major risk during the 2022 NFL offseason. They elected not to hire a traditional offensive coordinator following the departure of Josh McDaniels. Instead, they went with an unconventional committee approach.

The gamble appears to have negatively impacted the development of young quarterback Mac Jones. The Patriots have recorded just a 1-2 record so far, while Jones has already thrown five interceptions. He threw just 13 interceptions in 17 games last year, so the increase is alarming.

We will see if they can turn this around as the season progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far