3 NFL quarterbacks who could have a breakthrough season in 2022

In the 2022 NFL season, much like in any other season, focus will be on the quarterbacks. There will be the established names in Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady while elite quarterbacks like Russell Wilson will be starting anew with the Denver Broncos.

That said, there will be a chance for NFL quarterbacks to establish themselves in the league like never before in 2022. Here are those we believe are capable of doing so.

#1 - Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa should be the most improved NFL quarterback this season, if all goes to plan. He has a couple of things working for him. Firstly, Mike McDaniel is an offensive-minded coach compared to Brian Flores, who was a defensively-inclined one. Following on from the first point, we can already see that the tools around Tua are much better than he has ever had.

David Furones @DavidFurones_ Tyreek Hill with a lot of praise for Tua Tagovailoa: “I’m very confident in my quarterback… Has crazy arm strength, arm talent.” Tyreek Hill with a lot of praise for Tua Tagovailoa: “I’m very confident in my quarterback… Has crazy arm strength, arm talent.” https://t.co/dvndtsmLNx

Most importantly, he now has Tyreek Hill, an elite wide receiver to throw to. Not only that, he is expected to command the attention of two people in the secondary, helping open up spaces. The run game is also expected to be better, which should free up Tua to shine more.

#2 - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars finished dead bottom last season in what can only be described as an unqualified mess. The Urban Meyer experiment was a disaster with issues all across the pitch and off it. The personnel surrounding the quarterback were poor, made even worse by bad coaching.

The Jaguars are now starting afresh with Doug Pederson. He already has experience in developing young quarterbacks, like he did with Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he won a Super Bowl.

And lest we forget, it was just a season ago that everyone was trying to tank for Trevor as he was a generational quarterback. Expect him to shine as a top NFL quarterback next season.

#3 - Davis Mills, QB, Houston Texans

Davis Mills went under the radar last season as he did not have much talent to aim for and the continuing Deshaun Watson saga did not help. Now, he has a lot of young talent around him, chief among them wide receiver Nico Collins.

The talent on the offense is a young group that gets to grow together. Davis Mills was one of the more unheralded NFL quarterbacks last season, but as the Texans look to improve, he will be at the center of that, both figuratively and literally.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat