3 NFL quarterbacks who have defeated all 32 teams

Tom Brady can join a very restricted NFL club after Sunday Night Football, The 32-club.*

If Brady beats the New England Patriots, he will join Brett Favre, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning as the only four quarterbacks to defeat all 32 NFL teams.

An accomplishment that certainly will rank high among the others, maybe only below the (for now) seven Super Bowl titles. It is one that looks even more surreal considering that the first time Brady played an NFL game (2001), there were only 31 teams—the Houston Texans would only play their first game in 2002.

Players enjoying their time in The 32-club

#1 Brett Favre

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Favre threw 3+ TD for the 66th time in his career and 12th time on MNF (most all-time). He is the 1st QB to defeat all 32 current NFL teams. Favre threw 3+ TD for the 66th time in his career and 12th time on MNF (most all-time). He is the 1st QB to defeat all 32 current NFL teams.

Brett Favre spent the majority of his career with the Green Bay Packers, but in 2008, he left for the New York Jets, and the following year he signed a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. As a Viking, Favre founded The 32-club in October 2009 when the QB threw three touchdown passes against his former team on Monday Night Football. While in Green Bay, he defeated the Atlanta Falcons—the franchise which drafted him in 1991—for the first time on December 18, 1994.

#2 Peyton Manning

His And Hers @HisAndHers

http://t.co/lBKVvmQldk Last night, Peyton Manning joined Brett Favre as only QBs to defeat all 32 NFL teams. instagram.com/p/ssPG28tYgp/ http://t.co/lBKVvmQldk Last night, Peyton Manning joined Brett Favre as only QBs to defeat all 32 NFL teams.

instagram.com/p/ssPG28tYgp/ http://t.co/lBKVvmQldk

Peyton Manning spent 13 seasons throwing TDs for the Indianapolis Colts. As a member of the Denver Broncos, he opened the 2014 season with three touchdown passes against his former team in a 31-24 victory on September 7, 2014. Curiously, that was the only time Manning defeated his former team. The Colts got their first revenge four months later with a road victory in the AFC Divisional Round. Manning retired with a 1-3 record against the Colts.

#3 Drew Brees

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Drew Brees was 0-4 in his career against the Ravens coming into Sunday's game but has now beaten all 32 franchises.



He joined Peyton Manning and Brett Favre as the only players to defeat all 32 NFL teams. Drew Brees was 0-4 in his career against the Ravens coming into Sunday's game but has now beaten all 32 franchises.



He joined Peyton Manning and Brett Favre as the only players to defeat all 32 NFL teams. https://t.co/1JPJzc6i1X

Drew Brees played his first five seasons with the San Diego Chargers, currently Los Angeles Chargers. Interestingly, the Chargers were not the last team Brees needed to beat when he joined The 32-club in 2018 because he had already defeated them three times before. Instead, the Baltimore Ravens stood in his way. It took a rare missed extra point from Ravens kicker Justin Tucker to give Brees the win he needed to join the club. Brees won his lone game against the New Orleans Saints on November 7, 2004.

The 28-club

Joe Montana and Fran Tarkenton are the other two quarterbacks who defeated all NFL teams but are not on the above list.

Montana and Tarkenton defeated all the teams they faced, but in their time, the NFL had only 28 franchises. So even though they have a win against them all, they are not a part of the 32-club.

Close, but no cigar

Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, Alex Smith, and Kerry Collins all defeated 31 teams. A-Rod and Big Ben are still playing and could join The 32-club, but Smith and Collins are retired and will forever know that one win could set them aside from the others.

*It is not the official name, but there is no official name yet. If people choose to go with The 32-club, well, you read that here first.

