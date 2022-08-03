3 NFL quarterbacks most likely to win the MVP award this season ft. Aaron Rodgers

The MVP award is the highest individual achievement for an NFL player. Due to the nature of the award, most award-winners are quarterbacks.

As players and fans get ready for the start of a brand new NFL season, there are a few constants that remain. The best quarterbacks from last year's campaign will most likely be the contenders for the MVP in 2022. Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Aaron Rodgers will continue to play at an elite level.

Here are the three quarterbacks most likely to win the regular-season MVP in the 2022-23 season.

#3. Tom Brady

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady, the ageless wonder, had yet another incredible season in 2021. At 44 years old, he led the league last year in passing yards (5,316) and touchdown passes (43). He was the model of consistency and efficiency, completing 67.5 percent of his passes.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a powerhouse last season, winning the NFC South and making it to the NFL playoffs. It is entirely possible that the only thing stopping them from winning it all was the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams beat the Buccaneers in the Divisional round of the playoffs. If not, Tampa Bay would have fancied their chances against the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Much of their success can be attributed to Brady’s play, and as such, he is a frontrunner to win the NFL MVP award this year.

#2. Patrick Mahomes

NFL Pro Bowl

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs is definitely in the conversation for the award. He was fourth in the league last year in passing yards (4,839) and touchdown passes (37). He has also been very efficient, completing 66.3 percent of his passes, although turnovers have been an issue for him last season (13).

Andscape @andscape



Since 2018:

- 43 wins

- 131 TD passes

- 15,922 passing yards



Awards:

- 3x Pro Bowl selection

- MVP

- Super Bowl Champion

- Super Bowl MVP



via Patrick Mahomes is in the midst of one of the best three-season spans in NFL history.Since 2018:- 43 wins- 131 TD passes- 15,922 passing yardsAwards:- 3x Pro Bowl selection- MVP- Super Bowl Champion- Super Bowl MVPvia @ESPNStatsInfo Patrick Mahomes is in the midst of one of the best three-season spans in NFL history.Since 2018:- 43 wins- 131 TD passes- 15,922 passing yards Awards:- 3x Pro Bowl selection- MVP- Super Bowl Champion- Super Bowl MVPvia @ESPNStatsInfo https://t.co/WaI8zoefuW

The Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 54 against the San Francisco 49ers. In the two seasons since then, they have made one Super Bowl and suffered an overtime loss in the AFC Championship game. Mahomes is the leader of the Chiefs offense and they are likely to have another strong campaign. Mahomes has a great chance to win the MVP award for the second time since the 2018 season.

#1. Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Aaron Rodgers had another stellar season in 2021, winning the MVP award for the fourth time in his career and the second time in a row. He was third in the league in completion percentage (68.9) and first in interceptions thrown (4).

NFL @NFL



@AaronRodgers12 | @packers



: Back Together Saturday coverage all day long on Flex on 'em, MVP: Back Together Saturday coverage all day long on @nflnetwork Flex on 'em, MVP 💪@AaronRodgers12 | @packers 📺: Back Together Saturday coverage all day long on @nflnetwork https://t.co/d8XLczyOmA

The Green Bay Packers are a dominant team with a relatively easy division in the NFC North. If Green Bay can put together an impressive record, Rodgers is likely to be responsible. It is entirely possible that he will win the MVP for the third year in a row, even without his star wide-receiver Davante Adams.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Aaron Rodgers three-peat for regular-season MVP this season? Yes No 1 votes so far