3 NFL records held by Tom Brady that Aaron Rodgers could break 

With Tom Brady retiring and Ben Roethlisberger also gone, Aaron Rodgers is perhaps the last of the previous generation's great quarterbacks still playing. Matt Ryan would obviously disagree, but right now, on the back of Rodgers' last couple of seasons, if anyone can seriously challenge Brady's records, it would be him.

That said, it would take a superhuman effort and many more years of play at the highest level for him to get anywhere close. Should he, however, be able to accomplish that, here are some of the records that could be in jeopardy.

Will Aaron Rodgers be back in 2022? 2021 stats:
4,115 passing yards
37 passing touchdowns
Just 4 interceptions thrown
69.3 QBR (best in NFL)

Aaron Rodgers could overtake Tom Brady in the following categories

#1 - Completions

Tom Brady holds the record for most completions with 7,263. Aaron Rodgers sits at tenth on the list with 4,651. In the last four years, Rodgers has averaged 366 completions per season, including that exact number this season.

Seven or eight more seasons of similar production would have Rodgers taking possession of the record.

A point to be noted here is that 36-year-old Matt Ryan had 375 completions last season and sits at 5,242 career completions and is two years younger than Rodgers.

#2 - Passing touchdowns

Tom Brady holds the record for most passing touchdowns with 624. Aaron Rodgers has 449, good for fifth on the list. He needs 176 more touchdowns to pass Brady and is currently the leader among active players.

Rodgers had 37 touchdown passes this season and had 48 in the year prior. Four or five more seasons of the same caliber of play would have him passing Brady.

Aaron Rodgers now has three career seasons with 4,000+ passing yards and 40+ passing touchdowns — the most by any QB since 1932.
3 — Aaron Rodgers
2 — Drew Brees
2 — Peyton Manning
2 — Dan Marino



3 — Aaron Rodgers

2 — Drew Brees

2 — Peyton Manning

2 — Dan Marino Aaron Rodgers now has three career seasons with 4,000+ passing yards and 40+ passing touchdowns — the most by any QB since 1932.3 — Aaron Rodgers2 — Drew Brees2 — Peyton Manning2 — Dan Marino https://t.co/tB0I8jApB9

#3 - Passing touchdowns for a single team

This is the most achievable record for Rodgers. Brady had 541 touchdown passes with the New England Patriots. Aaron Rodgers is third on the list with 449, every one of which he has thrown for the Green Bay Packers.

If he stays with the Packers for two or three more seasons, he should be able to overtake Brady. While his heart may already be set on going elsewhere, if this is a record he wants, he should stick around for at least a couple more seasons.

Edited by Adam Dickson