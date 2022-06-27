3 NFL stars who unfortunately passed away after a drug overdose

NFL players seem to have it all. Acheiving both fame and fortune, all for playing a game they love. However, for some players, the demons that come with the high stakes game of football can be too much for them to take. Whether it is alcohol, drugs or something else, many football players fall into the trap of these substances. The NFL continues to work with the players association to better educate today's players on the dangers that come with the game.

The hope is that no more names will be added to a list like this one. Sadly, there have been instances where accidents have happened and lives have been lost.

Here are 3 football stars who unfortunately passed away after a drug overdose.

Bubba Smith, 1945-2011

Old School Panini @OldSchoolPanini Bubba SMITH played in the NFL before his best-known role as Moses Hightower in the Police Academy Bubba SMITH played in the NFL before his best-known role as Moses Hightower in the Police Academy https://t.co/rF0aWJ2eM7

Bubba Smith is a former Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. He made a name for himself off the field as a comedic actor, best known from the Police Academy film series. Passing away at the age of 66, Smith died from an "acute drug intoxication" with large amounts of phentermine found in his system. Phentermine is a drug used to suppress one's appetite.

Gene Lipscomb 1931-1963

William deVry @WilliamdeVry1 Wow. Gene Lipscomb. 1961 Steelers. 17.5 sacks. Can you imagine being a QB with this guy coming at you? Wow. Gene Lipscomb. 1961 Steelers. 17.5 sacks. Can you imagine being a QB with this guy coming at you? https://t.co/ql0JOVREEv

Gene "Big Daddy" Lipscomb was a feared defensive tackle who was the sack leader in 1961. He played for the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Colts. A giant on the field he stood at six-foot-six and terrorized quarterbacks. Lipscomb also made three Pro Bowls, was a multi-time All-Pro and a two-time NFL champion. Lipscomb was also a former professional wrestler who wrestled during the offseason. On May 10, 1963, Lipscomb died of a heroin overdose in Baltimore, Maryland.

Dave Waymer 1958-1993

Dave Waymer

Dave Waymer was a standout safety at the University of Notre Dame. He played for the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Raiders. Raymer made the Pro Bowl in 1987 and is part of the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame. During the 1993 offseason, Waymer died of cardiac arrest caused by a cocaine overdose.

Hopefully in the future, there will be no further names to add to a list such as this one.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far