3 NFL superstars no team wants to sign

As NFL free agency comes to an end, there are several high-caliber players that are more than capable of contributing to a championship-level team. But while said free agents continue to sit by the phone, waiting and hoping that it’ll ring, for some, it simply will never happen.

It takes more than just talent for an NFL team to enlist the help of a free agent. There’s an unambiguous will to get better, an ability to get along with teammates, and possibly, most importantly, the capability to contribute without becoming a burden. Unfortunately, for these next three players, they simply don’t fit the mold.

Let’s take a look at three incredibly talented players that no NFL team wants to sign.

#1 Ndamukong Suh

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

The first half of Ndamukong Suh’s career was jaw-dropping. In addition to being named to four Pro Bowl selections in his first five seasons, Suh was also a three-time All-Pro, including being named to both squads in his rookie season. As of late, however, Suh’s production and pernicious power in the middle of the defensive line have slowly dissipated.

Suh recently attempted to rebuild his name and get back to his violent ways. In back-to-back seasons (2020 and 2021) for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Suh wrapped up opposing quarterbacks for a total of six teams. Still, despite his renaissance, Suh is a free agent that teams should look to avoid at all costs. For starters, Suh will turn 36-years-old during the season next year. Also, Suh has been known to play far more aggressively than the rules allow, resulting in several roughing the passer penalties in his career.

With little to no teams currently banging on the door of the former Defensive Player of the Year, it’s becoming incredibly unlikely that anyone will reach out to him for his services.

2. Will Fuller

Houston Texans v Detroit Lions

Will Fuller has been a perplexing puzzle to figure out.

The talent is both noticeable and unbelievable. Yet, no matter how many times Fuller leaves his defender in the dust, following his 2020 PED suspension, his gaudy numbers seem to be a bit mendacious.

Was the speedy receiver always terrific, or was he simply the beneficiary of illegal drug use? While Fuller’s PED suspension is enough to drive teams away, his inability to remain on the field is another red flag.

Throughout the course of his six-year career, Fuller has failed to play an entire season. Last year was simply the straw that broke the camel's back. In his first season in Miami, Fuller played in only two total games due to, unsurprisingly, his perpetual injury history.

At just 28 years of age, there’s a reason why Fuller remains on the market. NFL teams are simply reluctant to hitch their wagons to the injury-prone receiver.

#3 Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Few receivers in the history of the game are capable of challenging Jerry Rice as the best wide receiver who's ever played the game. Ultimately, while players such as Randy Moss and Terrell Owens were incredible, neither have been able to match Rice’s production. In the case of Brown, from a pure talent standpoint, he's on that level.

During his time as a Pittsburgh Steeler, Brown consistently led the NFL in receiving yards and was among the league’s best in catch percentage. For Brown, it’s never been a question surrounding his talent, but rather, what’s between his ears.

Brown has moved from city to NFL city, pilfering hefty paychecks while bemoaning over his role on the sidelines. After quite literally leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of an important game last season, and subsequently throwing Tom Brady under the bus, Brown has effectively burned all bridges and should never be allowed to don another NFL uniform.

Edited by Windy Goodloe