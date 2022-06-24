3 NFL stars whose sons became stars in other sports

If you ask any father what they want their son to be, a lot of them might admit to a secret wish that they emulate them. There have been players who have played in the NFL whose children have themselves then gone on to also play in the NFL. A famous example is Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and their father Archie Manning, all of whom were starting NFL quarterbacks.

In other cases, the offspring of NFL players have retained the athleticism they have earned from their fathers, but utilized their skills in a different sport. We look at three such individuals, all of whom were NFL stars in their own right, whose kids were successful in other sports.

#1 - Calvin Hill

Calvin Hill came into superstardom after becoming the first player selected in the NFL Draft in the first round from an Ivy League college. Coming out of Yale in 1969, he would go on to participate in four Pro Bowls and win Super Bowl VI with the Dallas Cowboys as a running back.

His child, Grant Hill, would take his talents to the NBA though. In 1995, he was named rookie of the year, an award he shared with another player. He would go on to make it to 7 All-Star games while playing with the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

#2 - Jack Snow

Jack Snow was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in 1965 by the Minnesota Vikings. However, he played his entire career as a wide receiver with the Los Angeles Rams from 1965 to 1975. He went to the Pro Bowl in 1967 and ended up with 6012 receiving yards for the Rams.

David Laurila @DavidLaurilaQA JT Snow, who played in the big leagues from 1992-2008, is the son of Jack Snow, a star wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams from 1965-1975. JT Snow, who played in the big leagues from 1992-2008, is the son of Jack Snow, a star wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams from 1965-1975.

His son, JT Snow, played baseball for the San Francisco Giants as a first baseman. He was so good that he won the Gold Glove award for six straight seasons from 1995 to 2000. Due to his achievements with the team, he was inducted into the San Francisco Giants Wall of Fame.

#3 - Kyle Rote

Rote was the top pick in the 1951 NFL draft and played as a half-back for the New York Giants for 11 seasons. He won the Super Bowl in 1956 and made it to 4 Pro Bowls over his career.

Chris Connelly @ChrisConnelly @MarcJSpearsESPN Those of us of a certain age remember Kyle Rote Jr.’s days as a great US-born soccer player. And recall his father, Kyle Rote Sr, catching passes for the NY Giants and doing local sports on WNBC. @MarcJSpearsESPN Those of us of a certain age remember Kyle Rote Jr.’s days as a great US-born soccer player. And recall his father, Kyle Rote Sr, catching passes for the NY Giants and doing local sports on WNBC.

His son and namesake, Kyle Rote Jr., was first pencilled in to play football, but changed careers to soccer after an injury. Football's loss was essentially soccer's gain as Rote Jr. was the NASL's top scorer in 1973 with the Dallas Tornado. For his exploits, he was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2009.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far