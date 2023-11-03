3 NFL stat leaders in danger of losing first place in Week 9 feat. Christian McCaffrey

Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season will mark the official halfway point of this year when all of the games on this slate conclude. Most teams have played either eight or nine games so far, depending on where their bye week fell, and only nine more weeks remain after this one.

At this point of the season, it's appropriate to start looking at the individual NFL stat leaders for many categories. Being the leader at a specific statistic at the end of the year is a great honor, so having a lead at the halfway point is a great milestone in pursuit of a title.

As can be expetced, many of the stat leader races are tight at this point of the season and many of the standings will change as the weeks go bye. Here are three current stat leaders entering Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season that may not be at the top of their list anymore when the week officially concludes.

#1 Stefon Diggs - NFL receptions leader

The Buffalo Bills have made Stefon Diggs the focal point of their passing game since acquiring him in 2020. He has exceeded 100 receptions in each of past three seasons with the team and is well on his way to doing so again this year.

Through eight weeks he leads the league with 64 reception, including six or more in all eight of his games so far.

While Diggs' volume continues to be dominant, he has some competition if he wants to to be receptions leader at the halfway point this year. Tyreek Hill and Puka Nacua each trail him by just three receptions, while Ja'Marr Chase and AJ Brown are four receptions behind Diggs.

#2 Christian McCaffrey - NFL rushing yards leader

As great as Christian McCaffrey has been during his career, he has actually never won a rushing title.

He led all players in touches, scrimmage yards, and total touchdowns in 2017 with the Carolina Panthers. However, he has never completed any season as the rushing yards leader.

Now with the San Francisco 49ers, he leads the way with 652 rushing yards this year entering Week 9.

With the 49ers currently on their bye week, McCaffrey has no chance of increasing his lead. He is also in danger of losing it as Zack Moss and D'Andre Swift are right behind and have games this week.

Moss is 63 rushing yards off the lead and Swift is a further 18 yards behind, so having a new rushing leader is a realistic scenario when Week 9 concludes.

#3 Tua Tagovailoa - NFL passing touchdowns leader

Kirk Cousins is tied with Tua Tagovailoa as the passing touchdown leaders with 18 each entering Week 9.

Cousins is basically out of the race after suffering a likely season-ending Achilles injury with the Minnesota Vikings. This leaves the Miami Dolphins quarterback as the leader in passing touchdowns, as well as yards, making him a legitimate NFL MVP candidate.

Tagovailvoa is closely trailed by Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, and Patrick Mahomes, in order, as each of them are within three touchdowns of the current lead. This makes for an intriguing storyline to watch this week, especially with Tagovailoa and Mahomes going up against each other in NFL Germany.