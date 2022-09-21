3 NFL superstars who desperately need to bounce back after terrible starts to 2022 season ft. Joe Burrow

The first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season are now in the books, and some of the best players in the league are yet to live up to expectations. While superstars like Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes look as good as ever, there are some fellow stars who haven't got going yet in 2022.

Be it their team not performing, or the player doesn't look as good as they did in 2021, they desperately need to bounce back as quickly as possible.

Here is a list of three NFL superstars who desperately need to bounce back 2022, before its too late in the season.

#3 - Matt Ryan

Matt Ryan has been struggling this sesaon

After switching to the Atlanta Falcons for the Indianapolis Colts, many NFL fans expected Indy to be a genuine Super Bowl contender in 2022.

However, if the first two weeks are anything to go by, the Colts won't be in the postseason with Ryan at QB. During a tie with the Houston Texans and a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ryan has only passed for one touchdown against four interceptions.

Three of those picks came in the Week 2 shutout loss to Jacksonville. If Ryan doesn't sort out his play soon, the Colts could be out of contention sooner rather than later.

#2 - Derrick Henry

Derrick Henry has to step up for his team

In the first two games of the 2022 NFL season, Derrick Henry has only managed to rush for 107 yards and a touchdown. While those numbers may be respectable for many running backs, for Henry, it's a complete drop off from his 2021 campaign.

Last year, Henry ran for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns in just eight starts during an injury-riddled campaign. Some analysts have speculated that Henry is still working his way back to full fitness.

Some also argue that the Tennessee Titans' loss of A.J. Brown at receiver means defenses are focusing more on Henry than ever, halting his progress.

#1 - Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has been below-par this NFL season

The 2021 Cincinnati Bengals made it all the way to the Super Bowl in a fairytale campaign, led by Joe Burrow. However, given his and the team's start to 2022, they may miss the postseason altogether.

The Bengals have lost both of their opening games, made worse by the fact that the two QBs they lost to were Mitch Trubisky and Cooper Rush. Burrow has passed for three touchdowns against four interceptions thus far, and he's looked below-par in comparison to his 2021 campaign.

Cincinnati continue to struggle with their offensive line despite revamping the unit, but Burrow has to take some of the blame for the 13 sacks he's suffered thus far.

