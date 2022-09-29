3 NFL superstars who surely regret being traded in 2022 ft. Russell Wilson

The 2022 NFL offseason featured many superstar players being traded from one team to another. Several of these players spent their entire careers with the same team before making changes before the start of the 2022 NFL season, making this year a completely different situation than any other in the past.

While some of the traded players in 2022 are likely enjoying their new roles within the teams they joined this season, others are probably regretting making such a significant change.

Here are three players who may wish they were never traded in 2022, whether they requested it or not.

#1 - Davante Adams

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams

Davante Adams has been one of the most dominant wide receivers in the entire NFL during his time with Aaron Rodgers for the Green Bay Packers. Adams has led all players in receiving yards over the last four years combined, while the Packers have recorded 13 regular-season wins in each of the last three consecutive seasons, making it to the playoffs in all three of them.

Adams was acquired by the Las Vegas Raiders via trade during the 2022 offseason. He would team up with quarterback Derek Carr, who he played with at Fresno State for his college football career. The reunion hasn't quite worked out according to plan so far, as the Raiders have a 0-3 record to start the 2022 NFL season after making the playoffs last year, while Adams ranks 29th with 189 receiving yards.

#2 - Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson spent his entire career with the Seattle Seahawks before being traded to the Denver Broncos during the 2022 NFL offseason. Wilson found massive success for a decade as the starting quarterback for the Seahawks, including helping the team make two Super Bowl appearances and winning a ring in one of them.

While Wilson has helped the Broncos achieve a 2-1 record in their first three games of the 2022 NFL season, the team has not won convincingly and he has overall struggled to provide consistent production.Wilson currently ranks 19th in the league with 743 passing yards and has only thrown two total touchdowns through three games.

#3 - Marquise Brown

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Marquise Brown was acquired by the Arizona Cardinals via trade with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2022 NFL Draft. He will be making a major change in playing styles and offensive schemes as the Cardinals offense runs through Kyler Murray operating significantly differently than the Ravens designed their offense around Lamar Jackson.

While the Cardinals throw the ball more than the Ravens do, which has resulted in Brown being ranked tenth with receiving yards through three games, he may be in a better situation currently if he is still with the Ravens.

Jackson leads the NFL with ten touchdown passes, while Murray has recorded just three so far. While the Ravens look like a potential Super Bowl contender this year, the Cardinals are currently projected to struggle to make it to the playoffs after a 1-2 start.

