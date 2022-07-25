3 NFL teams with the best backup QB situation ft. Dolphins

Generally speaking, NFL teams with top-tier rookie quarterbacks have the best backup quarterback situations. If the journeyman quarterback goes down, they have the franchise's future waiting in the wings. Considering they were likely to move on anyway, the swap doesn't change much in the grand scheme.

However, with only one first-round rookie quarterback in the NFL this season, quarterback injuries will be trickier to navigate, even for the teams with the best situations.

Without further ado, here are three NFL teams with the best quarterback situations should they lose their starter:

#1 - Indianapolis Colts

Many have the Colts pegged as an NFL team to watch this year with Matt Ryan on the squad. However, he's no spring chicken anymore and could suffer injury.

Should the quarterback go down amid a tough season, the Colts have a rare chance to hit a new speed with their backup.

Nick Foles won a Super Bowl with head coach Frank Reich in Philadelphia. With the two back together again, one cannot entirely write off the chance that the backup takes off under his former offensive coordinator.

#2 - Pittsburgh Steelers

After losing Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers were suddenly left out in the cold. However, soon after, they signed one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL and drafted the top quarterback prospect in this year's draft class.

The two are set for a quarterback competition. No matter who wins, the team will have a potential starting quarterback sitting on the bench. If injury befalls the starter, they'll have another waiting in the wings.

Kenny Pickett has plenty of potential as a rookie, and Trubisky has been to multiple playoff appearances with the Chicago Bears.

With a historically stable environment in Pittsburgh, many believe Trubisky could be as good as ever, and with Pickett going to college at Pitt, he is as comfortable as one could be as a bonus.

#3 - Miami Dolphins

If not for a late-season injury, Teddy Bridgewater had a good shot at bringing the Denver Broncos to their first winning season since 2016. The team was 7-7 on his watch and went 0-3 without him last season.

With the quarterback now surrounded by talented players like Mike Gesicki and Tyreek Hill, the loss of Tua Tagovailoa could see the team tread water at the same level.

With head coach Mike McDaniel receiving praise across the NFL for his efforts and offensive schemes, it is hard to see the team slowing down in the win column if Bridgewater needs to step into the fold.

That said, his injury history leaves something to worry about, but unlike most backups, this is one backup quarterback that will keep the game tight and won't make the big mistake.

