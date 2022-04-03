3 NFL Teams that can benefit from signing free agent QB Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick might just have another chance to make it to the NFL after reports emerged that he is alright with playing a backup quarterback role as he makes it back into the league after a long hiatus.

A lot of teams who might neither prefer the risk nor the scrutiny that comes with him being a starter might prefer to have him as a backup and then make a merit-based decision if the starter is not doing so well. Here are the top three teams that will be well served by taking such a decision.

Teams that should take on Colin Kaepernick

#1 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers found out first hand last season what not having an elite starting quarterback can do. Right now, they are still stuck with Sam Darnold from last season. He threw for 9 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Cam Newton was tried as a backup and did not impress, despite all the sentimentality. Right now, having a solid backup who is hungry for action is a must for the Panthers. Colin Kaepernick definitely fits that mold and should send scouts to check his practice.

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks lost Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and are now left with Drew Lock as their starting quarterback, presumably. Over the last three seasons, he has 20 interceptions to 25 touchdowns, with a completion percentage of 59.3. He is not a starter material, at first glance.

Geno Smith might yet be back, but he has not shown enough in his career either to be a bonafide starter. A veteran of the division like Colin Kaepernick is sorely needed considering they are perhaps the strongest division in the NFC, with all three teams bar the Seahawks making it through to the postseason last time round.

#3 - Atlanta Falcons

Much like the Seattle Seahawks, the Atlanta Falcons have lost their franchise quarterback Matt Ryan this offseason. They are rolling with Marcus Mariota as a starter, but his career trajectory does not inspire much confidence. He lost his starting job with the Tennessee Titans to Ryan Tannehill after throwing two interceptions in a game and only completing 63 yards.

From 2016 onwards, every year he has thrown for fewer yards than the previous one. While he may be servicable as a starter to begin with, the Falcons would be foolish not to have an experienced backup should things go sour. This is where Colin Kaepernick can be the right fit.

