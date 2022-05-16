3 NFL teams that can trust Drew Brees as QB1 in 2022 season

Drew Brees raised many eyebrows in the NFL world when he floated the idea of playing professional football again after retiring last year and joining the NBC Sports commentator booth as a (high-level) analyst.

Brees did mention it in the same breath as becoming a pro pickleball player and joining an unspecified senior golf tour. In a tweet on Sunday night, an NFL return for the league's all-time leader in career passing yards, completions, and completion percentage was speculated by the man himself:

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know."

An NFL return for Brees isn't the most outlandish headline we've seen this offseason. The thing is, though, there isn't an immediate opening for the 43-year-old with the team he became a legend with.

The New Orleans Saints invested big into Jameis Winston and brought on 'Red Rifle' Andy Dalton as his backup. If the coaching staff wants to give Taysom Hill another shot, that's three bodies in the quarterback room. Four is certainly not needed, especially one with the gravity of Brees.

So who might be able to get the most out of a potential Brees signing?

These 3 NFL teams can trust Drew Brees as QB1 during the 2022 season

Drew Brees would change the complexion of the Seahawks' direction

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

By no means are the Seahawks down and out because Russell Wilson is no longer with them. Instead, they are projected to finish out of the NFC playoff picture because Drew Lock is his replacement.

A blockbuster Drew Brees acquisition this offseason would immediately alter the complexion of the Seahawks' 2022 slate.

Head coach Pete Carroll's pieces are very much in place for the most part, with a spectacular wide receiver duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett awaiting Brees if he were to head to the Pacific Northwest for the first time in his career. The offensive line would need to be immediately addressed, though. It'd be a shame to see Brees return to the NFL and suffer an injury because of inept protection.

The Texans could use a significant upgrade at QB

#2 - Houston Texans

The Texans made a concerted effort to boost their offensive line this offseason, using their No. 15 pick on Kenyon Green, an offensive guard from Texas A&M, and their No. 205 pick (sixth round) on Austin Deculus, an offensive tackle who won a National Championship at LSU as a starter in his sophomore season. In addition, the free agency saw them retain their center Justin Britt and sign guard A.J. Cann and offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi.

Drew Brees would likely be better protected in Houston than in Seattle. Houston would represent a significant upgrade over both 2021 third-round pick Davis Mills and former Panthers emergency starter Kyle Allen in 2022.

Bringing him on would change the franchise's trajectory, which feels like a team likely to tread water this upcoming season before cashing in on a franchise signal-caller during the 2023 NFL Draft.

There's already a potential Drew Brees connection brewing in the Carolinas

#3 - Carolina Panthers

As it turns out, the Panthers are already looking at one of Drew Brees' closest confidants during his NFL career, Sean Payton, to be their next head coach, per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

Here's what McCarthy shared in his May 12th report:

"The Carolina Panthers are eyeing the Super Bowl-winning coach as the savior who can lead them back to the NFL Playoffs and Super Bowl, sources told Front Office Sports. The Panthers might be willing to wait a year while the former New Orleans Saints head coach recharges his batteries on TV. Matt Rhule is currently entering his third season as head coach of the Panthers.

This was news to Matt Rhule:

Joe Person @josephperson On the Panthers "eyeing" Sean Payton report, Matt Rhule said David Tepper called him to tell him the story was coming out and there was nothing to it. On the Panthers "eyeing" Sean Payton report, Matt Rhule said David Tepper called him to tell him the story was coming out and there was nothing to it.

Payton coached Brees to a Super Bowl in 2010, so they have plenty of history as a quarterback-head coach pair. If Brees were to want to return to the league, one would figure Payton wouldn't wait the year to 'recharge his batteries,' instead hopping on the chance to lead his Super Bowl MVP once more.

