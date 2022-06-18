NFL teams are in a constant state of pressure to win games. The battle on the field is only magnified by any off-field problems the team may have. The talent on team rosters is closer heading into the 2022 season than it has probably ever been. Looking through the divisions, there are definitely favorites, but there is no division with a clear cut winner. The AFC is loaded with talent, especially at quarterback with young talent. The NFC, on the other hand, will be a battle of the older quarterbacks, with the defending champion thrown in for fun.

With all this said, there are other factors that play into a team winning, one is fan support. The Buffalo Bills legendary fan base makes playing the most talented team in the NFL more difficult. The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best home-field advantages of any team in the league. Some teams essentially have no fan advantage, whether that is because of team history, in city competition or other factors.

Here are 3 NFL teams that should consider leaving their current cities.

Arizona Cardinals

It feels as though the Arizona Cardinals should be a bigger deal in the NFL. They have an electric star quarterback in Kyler Murray. Put him with one of the best wide receivers in the game in DeAndre Hopkins and one of the most popular NFL players of all time in JJ Watt. Yet, the Cardinals are lost within their own division and their fanbase doesn't stand out in any way. In fact, when you watch Arizona games you are more likely to see jerseys from opponents than the Cardinals - there might be more Dallas Cowboys fans in the state than their hometown team. It's no wonder Murray and the Cardinals are at an impass when it comes to contract negotiations.

Jacksonville Jaguars

How many NFL teams does Florida need? How many teams can Florida support? The Jacksonville Jaguars have been the laughing stock of the league for the last few seasons and the Urban Meyer debacle is still a very big part of the team. Jacksonville itself doesn't have the reputation of Miami, and Tom Brady may have single-handedly kept the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. The hope in Jacksonville is that Trevor Lawrence is the answer to all their problems. If he can truly become the face of the franchise, the Jaguars could build a legacy in Jacksonville that keeps them out of London, England.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers made the move from San Diego back to Los Angeles in 2017 and have become a complete afterthought in the city. The Bolts played one season in Los Angeles in 1960. If you look at any city with two sports teams, there is a fairly even split between fan bases - think Giants/Jets or Yankees/Mets. However, when it comes to the teams in LA, there is one that always dominates the other. In the case of the NFL, the Rams are the pro team that has captured the hearts of the City of Angels.

It doesn't help that the Rams have put together a star studded team that won the Super Bowl, while the Chargers remain complete NFL underachievers. The 2022 season will be a big one for the Chargers if they can't make strides, including a playoff run, as they run the risk of falling further behind the Rams.

