3 NFL teams that should be desperate to trade for Russell Wilson 

Russell Wilson is part of a long list of NFL quarterbacks potentially on the move this offseason. Yet there is no guarantee that he will in fact decide that he needs to be traded away by the Seattle Seahawks.

That latter point could be bad news for a handful of teams desperate for a boost at the quarterback position. There are three teams in particular that should be calling the Seahawks every day with great offers that are hard to ignore. All three teams also give him a shot at competing for a Super Bowl in 2022.

3 NFL teams hoping Russell Wilson wants to be traded

New York Jets v Indianapolis Colts

#1 - Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are in an incredibly difficult situation at the moment. Rumors point towards Carson Wentz being let go or traded away after just one season with the team. That is a tough reality for a team filled with star talent on both sides of the ball.

Adding Wilson would instantly make the Colts Super Bowl contenders next season. He will have an elite running back in Jonathan Taylor behind him and will finally get an offensive line that can protect him, anchored by All-Pro Quenton Nelson.

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints remain in a confusing spot under center. Taysom Hill remains under contract, but has never shown the ability to be a consistently great passer. Jameis Winston showed flashes of success last season, yet ultimately missed the second half of the season with an injury. He remains without a contract at the moment.

Sean Payton is now gone, and he may have been the one elevating the offense in the first place. Having no Drew Brees and no Payton means the Saints need a more reliable option.

Wilson would instantly have an elite target in Michael Thomas, and he fits into the dynamic offense the team has run for years. Hill can also fulfill his usual role without any changes.

Detroit Lions v Pittsburgh Steelers

#3 - Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting back and praying that Wilson wants out of Seattle. Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins sit as the top two options at the moment, so it is obvious the team will seek outside help.

Frank Ammirante @FAmmiranteTFJ If the Steelers actually start Mason Rudolph, you can pencil them in for dead last in the AFC North. If the Steelers actually start Mason Rudolph, you can pencil them in for dead last in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh should be an attractive destination for Wilson given the fact that the team has never had a losing season under the leadership of Mike Tomlin. The defense is elite, and he has young weapons all around him in Najee Harris, Chase Claypool, and Diontae Johnson, to name a few.

Fans in Pittsburgh may be hoping for a miracle in that Aaron Rodgers will decide to ditch Green Bay for the Steelers. If not, Wilson would be a fantastic consolation prize.

Edited by Piyush Bisht