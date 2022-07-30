3 NFL teams that desperately need a new quarterback

The quarterback is the heart of an NFL team's offense. A good quarterback could lead to many successful seasons and even a dynasty. However, a bad quarterback could be just as detrimental to a team.

While most quarterbacks that are currently in the NFL are satisfactory, some have not performed well recently. Some of these poor performances can be attributed to injuries, inexperience, or simply bad luck.

But there are a few quarterbacks that have consistently had sub-par performances. These players are directly responsible for bringing down their team's results. Here are three NFL teams that desperately need a new quarterback.

Tennessee Titans - Ryan Tannehill

The Tennessee Titans have relied upon Ryan Tannehill as their quarterback for the last three seasons. His performances in the NFL have been far from spectacular though.

Tannehill finished 16th in touchdowns thrown (21), 19th in yards per pass attempt (7.0), and 22nd in passing yards per game (219.6) last season. In addition, he has racked up below-average stats for the entirety of his nine-year career with the Miami Dolphins and the Titans.

His career average for touchdowns thrown is 22.1, yards per attempt is 7.3, and yards per game is 231.

Clearly, Tannehill has a history of underwhelming performances. The Titans already have an explosive rush offense, led by running back Derrick Henry. However, to get their team to another level, the Titans need to find an elite quarterback to replace Tannehill.

Miami Dolphins - Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins had a strange 2021 season. After winning their first game of the regular season, the Dolphins went on a seven-game losing streak.

Just when everyone thought they were out of the playoffs and a winning season was impossible, they won seven games in a row to make their record 8-7.

They finished the regular season with a 9-8 record, but this was still not enough to go to the playoffs, as the Buffalo Bills won the division and the New England Patriots took the wildcard spot with one more win than the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa's career stats are worse than Tannehill's. He averages only 194.2 yards per game and 6.6 yards per pass. Tagovailoa also has a very high risk of injury. He is yet to start a complete season for his team, playing just 10 games in the 2020 NFL season and 13 in the 2021 season.

One can't completely blame Tagovailoa for the wild fluctuations in the team's season, especially since he was out for part of the losing streak. However, after two seasons with the Dolphins, he is yet to take them to the playoffs.

In fact, the last time Miami made the NFL playoffs was 2016. Finishing with a winning season is geat, but if the Dolphins want to make the playoffs, they need to find someone better than Tagovailoa.

Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens have a unique player at quarterback. Lamar Jackson is a dual-threat quarterback, with his running abilities equaling or exceeding his throwing abilities.

Being able to run is a great trait to have if you are a quarterback. It can allow you to get out of pressure and avoid sacks, and possibly, subsequent fumbles. However, with Jackson, his traditional capabilities as a quarterback are hindered because of his abilities as a psuedo-running-back.

Jackson has low average passing yards per game - just 171.8 yards over four seasons. He also has an interception percentage of 2.3 percent. Jackson is reluctant to throw the ball and is more inclined to run it. This, in turn, causes the Ravens to fail miserably in situations where throwing the ball is a necessity.

In the 2021 NFL season, the Ravens lost five games by three or less points. They also lost two overtime games. When the Ravens needed yardage in a short span of time, their quarterback couldn't deliver, and it cost them a playoff spot last season.

The Ravens need to move on from Jackson, or use Jackson complimentarily with another more traditional quarterback.

