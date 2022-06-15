3 NFL teams with the highest winning percentage

The egalitarian nature of the NFL ensures that teams' winning percentages are well distributed and close to each other. It fundamentally levels the playing field as much as possible. Therefore, for a team to have a high win ratio, it needs to have a strong organizational structure, coupled with a clear vision.

In fact, no NFL team has a winning percentage of less than 0.400 and no team has a percentage of more than 0.600. In terms of the regular season, the following three teams have the highest winning percentage.

Top 3 Teams in the NFL based on regular-season winning percentage

#3 - New England Patriots - 0.562

The New England Patriots come in at third on this list with a 0.562 win rate. They have played 949 games and won 529, losing 411, and tied 9. Most of the upsurge in their winning record came during the Brady-Belichick era, when they created a multidecade dynasty during which they won six Super Bowls.

Thanks to the dynasty, they currently hold the Super Bowl record for most wins by a franchise, tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are also the winningest team in the AFC.

#2 - Dallas Cowboys - 0.571

The Dallas Cowboys are the team with the second-highest winning percentage in the league. They have played 947 games, won 538, lost 403, and tied 6.

Tom Landry, who coached the team from 1960 to 1988, oversaw the first great era of the Cowboys when he led them to five Super Bowls in the 1970s, winning in 1971 and 1977 with quarterback Roger Staubach. The 105 NFL games that they won during that decade were more than any other NFL team of the time.

Following Landry's retirement, the 1990s was another glorious era for "America's Team" as they won three Super Bowls, led by quarterback Troy Aikman and coach Jimmy Johnson.

#1 - Green Bay Packers - 0.572

The Packers lead this list with the highest winning percentage in NFL history. First formed in 1921, the Green Bay Packers have had two sustained periods of success: in the 1930s and in the 1960s.

They've played 1401 games and won 782 games, lost 581, and tied 38. They have won 13 NFL Championships and four Super Bowls.

Green Bay has been nicknamed Titletown for the sheer amount of championships they have won. For their contributions to the game, the Super Bowl trophy was named in honor of former Packers coach Vince Lombardi, who led them to five NFL titles, including the first two Super Bowls.

