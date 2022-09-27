3 NFL teams who're most likely going to miss the playoffs ft. Seattle Seahawks

The 2022 NFL season may only be three weeks old, but some teams have already played themselves out of playoff contention.

These teams just haven't shown enough in the early part of the season for anyone to think they're a serious playoff contender or that they'll even be close to the postseason by the end of the regular season.

While it's almost certain that the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams will find themselves in the playoffs, here are three teams that look the most likely to miss out on the 2022 NFL playoffs.

#3 - New Orleans Saints

NFL - New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers

The New Orleans Saints are one team who look likely to miss the playoffs in 2022. Jameis Winston has looked like Winston of old in 2022, with turnovers being a constant issue for the veteran quarterback.

He's passed for four touchdowns against five interceptions so far this year, and his play at quarterback looks likely to hinder the team in the future. According to reports, Winston is playing with four fractured vertebrae in his back, clearly affecting his throwing.

Not only that, but the Saints defense has allowed 17 more points than their offense has scored, making it a tough first season for head coach Dennis Allen.

Michael Watkins @xotiksports Jameis Winston now has 4 INTS over the last 2 games. Jameis Winston now has 4 INTS over the last 2 games. https://t.co/1pdn7xR3SN

#2 - Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

Despite winning their opener against the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks haven't shown why they'll be in the 2022 playoffs. After the Week 1 victory, they've lost successive games to the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons.

The Seahawks have struggled on offense, putting up just 47 points across three games, better than just two teams who've played three games. They've also allowed 70 points, putting their points differential at -23.

The Seahawks struggle to run the ball, and Geno Smith is limited at quarterback - it would be a shock if they made the 2022 postseason.

#1 - Las Vegas Raiders

NFL - Las Vegas Raiders v Tennessee Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders made the 2021 playoffs, and after signing Davante Adams in the offseason, many expected them to be genuine contenders. However, things couldn't have gotten off to a worse start, as they are the only 0-3 team in the NFL.

The Raiders have a talented roster with stars like Derek Carr and Darren Waller. Still, they have lost against the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans to find themselves without a win going into Week 4.

Since 2000, 109 teams have started 0-3; only one has made the playoffs, the 2018 Houston Texans. Carr and the Raiders will look for a miracle to make it into the 2022 NFL postseason.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far