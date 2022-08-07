3 NFL teams most likely to move out of their current cities feat. Denver Broncos

Whether it is an entrenched organization like the Denver Broncos or a younger franchise like the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL is a league defined by change. Every season, teams overhaul their rosters, coaching staff, and even executives. However, one constant with teams is where they reside.

For example, the Dallas Cowboys have remained in Dallas since 1960, according to Pro Football Reference. While the stadium may change, the city usually stays the same. That said, some NFL teams are more likely than others to jump ship. Here is a look at three teams most likely to change cities in the near future.

#1 - Denver Broncos

Cleveland v Denver at Mile High Stadium

The Denver Broncos have seen as much change as anyone in recent years. There has been a carousel at quarterback (although fans hope Russell Wilson will be the last stop). There's been constant change at head coach. And a brand-new owner has left everything up in the air for the Broncos.

Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano BREAKING: The Denver Broncos have announced that 7-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has joined their ownership group.



The team was acquired by Walmart heir Rob Walton for a record $4.65 billion earlier this year. BREAKING: The Denver Broncos have announced that 7-time Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has joined their ownership group.The team was acquired by Walmart heir Rob Walton for a record $4.65 billion earlier this year. https://t.co/6ZbsGfOqJD

With a new owner comes new ideas and goals. If the new owner wants to move the team, odds are that it will be done. While nothing has officially been set in stone regarding a Broncos move, 2022 will be massive in telling the owner whether he wants to keep the Broncos where they are.

After years of attendance issues due to quarterback instability and consistent losing seasons, a winning season from Russell Wilson could keep ticket sales coming and thus keep the Broncos looking lucrative to new owner Rob Walton.

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Miami Dolphins v Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars have been to London so many times that many joke their true home is across the pond. Should the NFL ever decide to expand to Europe permanently, this team is the most logical choice. They are the youngest team in the state and the least entrenched.

Jaguars UK @JaguarsUK



Follow the link below and register now to be the first to hear about ticket news, opposition & much more!



We cannot wait to see Wembley full of teal again!



#DUUUVAL It's OFFICIAL - We are coming back to @wembleystadium in 2022!Follow the link below and register now to be the first to hear about ticket news, opposition & much more!We cannot wait to see Wembley full of teal again! It's OFFICIAL - We are coming back to @wembleystadium in 2022! Follow the link below and register now to be the first to hear about ticket news, opposition & much more! 🇬🇧🏈We cannot wait to see Wembley full of teal again! #DUUUVAL

Being a team on the east coast, it is also one of the closest teams to the city. Of course, while nothing has been set in stone, fans seem to have already mentally prepared for such a move. With the team still rebuilding and finding their footing, the near future could be the best window for the team to act as the vanguard of the league's push into Europe.

#3 - Chicago Bears

New Orleans Saints v Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are already working on a plan to move stadiums, according to Fox News. The move will already be sending the team to a new location in the city, but what happens if the talks or plans break down? It is already well-established that the team is looking to upgrade and does not want to renovate.

If that is the case, leaving the city is technically on the table. The hardest part of moving is deciding to move. Once that line of thinking is established, the momentum can lead one to a different place than they were initially expecting. Should plans go off the rails with their new stadium, the team could look elsewhere.

