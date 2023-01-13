Every NFL team this wild-card weekend is capable of losing, besides maybe teh Buffalo Bills, at this point. But with everything fans have seen this year, there are a few standout teams that will need all the help they can get if they hope to advance to the divisional round.

There's a common theme among the most likely candidates to go one-and-done this postseason: inconsistent offenses.

Baltimore Ravens

Similar to the Miami Dolphins' quarterback problems and injuries, the Baltimore Ravens have played without Lamar Jackson for what feels like a year, but have only been since Week 13.

Tyler Huntley is not the worst option at quarterback, but his recent performances indicate Baltimore has a serious issue under center. Huntley is averaging just over 100 yards passing oer game in his four starts (2-2 record), so his ability to rush for the occasional first down could be an X-factor in this divisional rematch.

John Harbaugh's teams always give the effort, but the effort and the execution are not the same, especially in a must-win game. Cincinatti Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will most likely initiate the scoring in this matchup, and it'll be on the Ravens offense with Huntley to keep up.

Tyler Huntley scrambles vs. Pittsburgh

Tampa Bay Buccanners

Even with a sub .500 record at 8-9, the Bucs won another AFC South Division title in 2022, giving them at least one home playoff game. Having Tom Brady at quarterback, especially in the playoffs, gives Tampa Bay fans more confidence in their squad.

This year has given the Bucs everything but complete confidence, though. At times, it feels like Brady is just throwing slants and out routes, with the rushing attack being close to irrelevant.

The offensive line has seen injuries, which is exactly what you don't want with a 45-year-old quarterback. An athletic Dallas Cowboys defense could create some issues for Tampa Bay's offense. And we could very well see one of the last home playoff games for debatably the league's greatest quarterback ever in Tom Brady.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins

At one point this NFL season, it wouldn't be crazy to think the Miami Dolphins would make it to the AFC divisional round, maybe even host a playoff game.

However, after Tua Tagovailoa's first concussion in Week 5 against the Bengals, this offense has been extremely inconsistent. If not for an unimpressive 11-6 win last week against a Joe Flacco-led Jets team, Miami would still be at home. A record of 9-8 gives the Dolphins a playoff berth and a very tough test at Buffalo for this team in their matchup in the wild-card round. The Dolphins have seemed to become less and less of a threat as the year progressed.

Poll : 0 votes