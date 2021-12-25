3 NFL teams that need to avoid Deshaun Watson at all costs

The Deshaun Watson trade rumors died down earlier this year once the Miami Dolphins fell out of the running ahead of the NFL trade deadline. They were the team linked to him the most, but they stuck with Tua Tagovailoa, and the decision has paid off.

The Dolphins not swinging a deal with the Houston Texans means the Watson sweepstakes will kick up again, once the offseason begins. Rumors are already starting to emerge about interest in Watson. That has also brought up the idea of teams that should avoid adding him at all costs.

Here are three NFL teams in particular that should ignore any calls from the Texans about a Watson deal.

3 NFL teams that should not consider a Deshaun Watson trade

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

#3 - Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns were supposed to have the quarterback position figured out with Baker Mayfield. He is due for an extension, but a slow start in 2021, along with a handful of injuries has put his future with the club in question.

Tyler Johnson @T_johnson_TJ I respect Albert Breer but Deshaun Watson to Cleveland is not happening and the fact he brought it up in the middle of teams playoff chase is ridiculous #Browns I respect Albert Breer but Deshaun Watson to Cleveland is not happening and the fact he brought it up in the middle of teams playoff chase is ridiculous #Browns.

Mayfield is returning on his fifth-year option in 2022, which could mean that the team will want to bring in some competition. But adding Watson would mean he is the new long-term starter.

Mayfield aside, the Browns do not need a quarterback with any off-the-field controversies. The franchise needs stability, and Watson comes with way too much baggage.

New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

#2 - Miami Dolphins

Putting the Miami Dolphins on this list may seem like a surprise, but they are here because Tua Tagovailoa continues to prove he deserves a fair shot as the franchise guy.

Once the trade rumors died down, he led the Dolphins to a six-game winning streak and has the team back in the postseason discussion. The Dolphins used a No. 5 pick on Tagovailoa in 2020, and moving on from him while he is getting better may only hurt the locker room.

Dan Patrick Show @dpshow #NFL Mike Florio ( @ProFootballTalk ) told us that the #Dolphins wanted all civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson solved before they traded for him. 18 of the 22 plaintiffs were ready to agree to settlements.. 4 held out. If those last 4 had come around, he'd be a Dolphin. #Texans Mike Florio (@ProFootballTalk) told us that the #Dolphins wanted all civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson solved before they traded for him. 18 of the 22 plaintiffs were ready to agree to settlements.. 4 held out. If those last 4 had come around, he'd be a Dolphin. #Texans #NFL https://t.co/smXrWdxLZQ

Tagovailoa has also been growing in his role, alongside head coach Brian Flores. Throwing Watson into the mix, with his legal issues, may erase all the progress the team has made over the past two years.

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

#1 - New York Giants

The New York Giants may be in for a total reset, following the 2021 season. That could mean that both head coach Joe Judge and GM Dave Gettleman will be fired. If that does happen, Daniel Jones may be on his way out as well.

If the Giants start over, then adding Watson means he will show up on a rebuilding team. That would destroy team chemistry from the start. Also, a new coach and GM would likely want to draft a quarterback and mold a team that way.

Even if the Giants don't blow it all up, they are not just a quarterback away from being champions. Trading serious draft capital to acquire Watson would destroy their chances of competing anytime soon.

