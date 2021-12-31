3 NFL teams that need to avoid Russell Wilson at all costs

The Russell Wilson trade sweepstakes will heat up as soon as the NFL offseason begins. The Seattle Seahawks appear headed for a rebuilding phase, and Wilson can get a fresh start elsewhere in the NFL.

Other NFL teams will have to come up with lucrative trade packages to land the veteran quarterback. That means just about any team out there can make an offer to Seattle. But some would be better off not doing that.

Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL I still say Russell Wilson is the Giants QB next year. I still say Russell Wilson is the Giants QB next year.

Here are three NFL teams that should avoid even the idea of trying to land Wilson in 2022.

Which is the top team that must avoid Russell Wilson?

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

#3 - Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears were rumored to be interested in Wilson earlier this year. That did not work out, and the team ended up drafting Justin Fields as the new quarterback of the future. While he has not shined in 2021, he has shown flashes of success.

The Bears may be seeking a huge splash if they are going to fire Matt Nagy and try to inject life into the team. But it is simply too late to add Wilson. Drafting Fields in the first round cemented that fact.

The only way this would work is if Fields was traded to Seattle. But if that were to happen, GM Ryan Pace would admit he whiffed on two first-round quarterbacks. The Bears can keep it simple and ride with Fields, who showed up with so much hope and promise.

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles

#2 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are in a similar boat as the Bears, in that they have a young quarterback in Jalen Hurts. The Eagles already chose Hurts over Carson Wentz, and he has guided them into playoff contention.

Ditching Hurts now may send a message to the team that there is no loyalty at the most important position. Also, Hurts appears capable of throwing for over 3,000 yards and rushing for 1,000 yards in a full season. That is a rare attribute, and he is still only 23 years old.

PFF @PFF Jalen Hurts snatching ankles 🤧

Jalen Hurts snatching ankles 🤧 https://t.co/SJgWenKpUF

Moving on now would essentially mean the Eagles developed Hurts, so he can succeed on another team. It would be a major gamble to move on and take Wilson, who is regressing this year and who also only has two years remaining on his contract.

Carolina Panthers v Arizona Cardinals

#1 - Carolina Panthers

Wilson accepting a trade to the Carolina Panthers would be a tough sell. But anything is possible, and there may only be a few offers the team would accept.

But it is the Panthers who should avoid this idea. The team is in desperate need of an upgrade at quarterback. Unfortunately, they are stuck with Sam Darnold's fifth-year option in 2022.

An easy solution is to say the Panthers can send Darnold to Seattle. But the Seahawks are going to ask for a lot more than a failed prospect on an expiring deal.

The Panthers need all the draft capital they can get and may also want to make a change at head coach. Adding Wilson won't change anything if the rest of the roster still faces so many questions.

