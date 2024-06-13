  • NFL
  • 3 NFL teams who have been penalized for tampering ft. Atlanta Falcons' $250,000 fine

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 13, 2024 17:19 GMT
NFL: Atlanta Falcons OTA
The Atlanta Falcons have been handed a hefty fine and docked a draft pick for tampering. This is the NFL's latest fine for a team found guilty of improper actions in recruiting a player.

Hence, ahead of the 2024 season, let's examine three instances in which teams' overzealousness in player recruitment cost them.

Three NFL teams who have been penalized for tampering ft. Atlanta Falcons

Here's a look at three teams that faced the wrath of the National Football League:

1. Atlanta Falcons (2024)

The Atlanta Falcons finally have a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback, but at what cost? The Falcons signed free agent Kirk Cousins to a long-term contract, but the league found them guilty of illegal tampering regarding the perennial Pro Bowler.

As punishment, according to Tom Pelissero, the National Football League is docking the #Falcons a 2025 fifth-round pick for violating the league's anti-tampering policy with Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney and Charlie Woerner. The team is also fined $250,000, and GM Terry Fontenot is fined $50,000. The Atlanta Falcons' violations are considered administrative/logistical.

2. Miami Dolphins (2022)

The Miami Dolphins had an elaborate plan a few years ago. They planned to sign Tom Brady and Sean Peyton, creating one of the league's most fearsome head coach and QB duos. However, it didn't come to pass, and these days, the franchise has a pairing of Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa.

The league took notice and didn't take too kindly to the Dolphins' shenanigans. Hence, the franchise lost two draft picks for tampering, and their owner, Stephen Ross, was suspended for a couple of months.

The league discovered that the Dolphins had established communication with Brady and his agent, Don Yee, in 2019. Interestingly, Yee was Peyton's agent at the time. The team forfeited a first-round selection in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.

3. Detroit Lions (2011)

The NFL found the Detroit Lions guilty of tampering in 2011. The franchise used sharp practices as they attempted to sign safety Jarrad Page.

Page was playing for the Kansas City Chiefs then and was a clear target for teams around the league. Following the league's verdict, the Lions were made to forfeit a 2011 seventh-round pick and swap picks with Kansas in the fifth round. Page later penned a deal with the New England Patriots.

