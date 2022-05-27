Colin Kaepernick has never been closer to an NFL return than he has been this offseason. His return push started when Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh allowed his former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller a chance to showcase his arm at the Wolverines spring game and has now ratcheted up after the Las Vegas Raiders gave him a free-agent workout.

Kaepernick has not run an NFL offense since the 2016 season, but he could be getting a chance this coming fall if free agency breaks right for the former second-round draft pick. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio believes he would be starter material for several NFL franchises:

"Colin Kaepernick, with time to knock off the rust and prepare, would be better than any option the Seahawks, Panthers, and Texans currently have. He'd be better than any QB (sorry TuAnon) that the Dolphins currently have. He'd possibly win the job in Atlanta, too."

Which of these teams would be a good fit for Kaepernick, though?

3 NFL teams with the perfect offensive scheme for Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick could be a Russell Wilson replacement

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

Colin Kaepernick is not the passer Russell Wilson was, so it's not as though the results are replicable, transferring the offense from one former NFC West rival to another. The Seahawks could have a higher ceiling with Kaepernick under center than Geno Smith unless his fit in Seattle is as seamless as it looked in 2021.

Right now, Smith is looking like the starter for the 12th Man, according to Pete Carroll via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times:

“Geno really has the package nailed, so I have that to gauge him on. He’s hanging with Geno throughout all of this. We’re not holding anything back..."

If nothing is being held back, he should unleash Kap on the NFL and reap the financial rewards that would follow. In theory, Seattle is a city that should rise in support of Kaepernick. Thus, Carroll would not be holding anything back for his likely NFC West cellar-dweller by bringing on the polarizing passer.

Colin Kaepernick could join the QB competition in Miami

#2 - Miami Dolphins

It's fair to say that if one is worried about Colin Kaepernick's arm at this stage in his career, then that same anxiety would be equally fair to have for Tua Tagovailoa, who has both never been known for his arm strength and has had a problematic injury history dating back to his time at Alabama.

Tagovailoa is the starter in Miami, but behind him on the depth chart is Teddy Bridgewater, who has started 29 games the past two seasons. Bridgewater raised eyebrows when he failed to relay head coach Mike McDaniel's intention to slot the 2014 first-round pick as the backup. Here's what McDaniel said at the NFL's Annual League Meeting this past March:

"Around the Combine, I was describing specifically what I thought Tua really needed in support with a backup quarterback. Unbeknownst to you guys, I was quite literally describing Teddy Bridgewater at the time, just not using his name. So, both players have (been) explicitly explained their roles and expectations. For that room to be their best, they need to know that."

Kaepernick has said he would accept a backup role, so if Bridgewater won't, McDaniel should seek a quarterback with Super Bowl experience ready to step in at a moment's notice.

Colin Kaepernick is already on the Raiders' radar

#3 - Las Vegas Raiders

Kaepernick is getting his NFL workout from the Raiders, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that a big reason why he got the opportunity was Mark Davis' social justice interests.

Here's how Schefter described the motive behind Davis' decision to invite Kaepernick to a workout:

"Raiders owner Mark Davis is following in the spirit of his late father, Al Davis, who provided many opportunities, such as hiring the NFL's first Black head coach (Art Shell) and its first woman chief executive (Amy Trask) in the modern era. The elder Davis also was the first team owner to draft a Black quarterback (Eldridge Dickey) in the first round and the second team owner to hire a Hispanic head coach, Tom Flores."

Besides the off-field implications, there could be an on-field fit for Kaepernick in Las Vegas. Jay Williams believes Kaepernick is already better than incumbent starter Derek Carr and spoke to as much on ESPN's Keyshawn, JWill and Max:

"I mean, there was a great stat on this morning comparing it was a mystery quarterback, and it talked about the QBR for Colin Kaepernick. It talked about, you know, his touchdown to interception ratio. It talks about yards per attempt, and his numbers were better than the mystery quarterback and that mystery quarterback was Derek Carr. The team that he's getting the workout for. So Colin Kaepernick as a backup. I think it's a genius move by Josh McDaniels if he's able to do it."

Kaepernick has already completed his workout with the Raiders, so like any interview, we should hear some follow-up information soon.

