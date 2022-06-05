3 NFL teams who could potentially break their playoff streak in 2022

Winning in the NFL is never easy.

Injuries, trades, coaching movements and a host of other factors can positively and negatively impact the success of an NFL team. On paper, there are several teams that look like they are playoff contenders, but championships are rarely built on promises.

Heading into the 2022 NFL season, several teams seem locked in to have some sort of playoff success. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have always been contenders, while Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will be looking to build on last year's playoff success.

However, there are also several teams who have not had any playoff success in recent years. Franchise mismanagement amongst several NFL teams has created a hopeless situation for fans and players. Whether it's drafting the wrong quarterback, hiring the incorrect coach or signing a one-year wonder-to-a-salary cap nightmare contract - NFL teams get it wrong, more than they get it right.

But with a new season comes a fresh start and the opportunity to change your playoff fortunes. Here are three NFL teams who could potentially break their playoff streak in the 2022 season.

Denver Broncos

Last Playoff Appearance: 2015

Last Playoff Win: 2015

Denver Broncos v Jacksonville Jaguars

The last time the Denver Broncos were in the playoffs, they won the Superbowl thanks to a bone crushing defense and Peyton Manning's leadership. While Manning was on his last leg (or arm) that season, he was able to manage the game well enough and make the necessary throws to get the Broncos a championship. Heading into the 2023 season, Russell Wilson will be looking to lead the Broncos and their standout defense back into the playoffs and more. The defense is solid with Bradley Chubb and Patrick Surtain Jr. leading the way. If Wilson's game hasn't declined too much, the team is set to threaten the Kansas City Chiefs' dominance in the AFC West.

Miami Dolphins

Last Playoff Appearance: 2016

Last Playoff Win: 2000

Los Angeles Chargers v Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have always seemed like a team that is ready to make the leap into the playoffs, but has failed to do so. Perhaps it was their play under former head coach Brian Flores that fooled everyone. The team was always a tough out and made a tremendous amount of progress rebuilding the team. It is now up to new coach Mike McDaniel to lead the team to the playoffs and everything in Miami seems to be banking on the left arm of Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins have shored up their offensive line with Terron Armstead and traded for perhaps the most dynamic playmaker in the NFL, Tyreek Hill. Pairing Hill with last year's standout rookie, Jaylen Waddle, gives Tagovailoa all he needs to make the leap in 2022. If the quarterback can make the leap into consistent play, the Dolphins should be able to contend for a playoff spot.

Detroit Lions

Last Playoff Appearance: 2016

Last Playoff Win: 1992

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

Will this be the year that the Detroit Lions stop being the same old Detroit Lions? While the team is still maybe a year or two away from true playoff contention, the 2022 season does offer hope.

First, the NFC as a whole lacks the talent and depth of the AFC, giving the Lions a chance before any down has been played. The quarterback class in the NFC is aging and while Jared Goff seems unlikely to be confused with an elite signal caller, people have drastically underrated his ability to be good enough.

D'Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and rookie Jameson Williams give the Lions numerous offensive game breaker potential to take some of the pressure off of Goff. The second overall pick Aidan Hutchinson, will add to their pass rush. The team as a whole has always shown a willingness to believe in head coach Dan Campbell's "football tough" belief system.

With Aaron Rodgers having lost Davante Adams, the Vikings relying on Kirk Cousins to win games and the Bears' total rebuild under Justin Fields, strangers things in the NFC North have happened.

