3 NFL teams that are primed to win their division

When the NFL season kicks off, every team has only one goal in mind -- to win the division. If they do, they are guaranteed a spot in the playoffs and a shot at the Super Bowl. If they cannot manage to claim the first spot in their division, they can always try to get a postseason berth from a wildcard spot.

There are only eight divisions in the NFL. Some contain great teams, while other divisions are not as competitive. Today, we will look at three teams that are in the perfect position to win their division and take a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

3. NFC East: Dallas Cowboys

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys

The NFC East is known for being the weakest division in the NFL. However, the Dallas Cowboys are, by no means, a weak team. They have made the playoffs three times in the last six seasons. They finished last season with a record of 12 wins and 5 losses.

Dak Prescott is an elite-level quarterback. Last season, he ranked fifth in touchdowns thrown, seventh in passing yards per game, and 10th in yards per pass attempt. He also had a 68.9 percent pass completion rate, the fifth-best in the NFL.

The Cowboys are in the same division as the Washington Commanders, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the New York Giants. With Prescott at the helm, the Cowboys should be able to grab the number-one spot with ease.

2. NFC South: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are primed to win the NFC South for the second year in a row. Star quarterback Tom Brady, who many argue is the greatest of all time, is returning for, at least, one more season with Tampa.

The Buccaneers are in the same division as the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and the New Orleans Saints.

Last year, the Buccaneers were eliminated in the NFC Divisional Round by the Los Angeles Rams. Tampa Bay was down 27-3 in the third quarter. After some impressive work from the Buccaneers, the game was tied at 27.

However, the Buccs defense couldn't stop the Rams during one final drive. Los Angeles kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired to win 30-27 and advance to the NFC Championship.

Brady, at age 44, put up some of the best numbers of his NFL career. He ended the season ranked first in passing touchdowns (43) and first in passing yards per game (312.7).

1. AFC East: New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

The AFC East is a division that the New England Patriots have, historically, dominated. When Brady was with the Patriots, they won the division 17 times in his 20-year tenure, including 11 straight divisional titles between 2009 and 2019.

The AFC East contains the Buffalo Bills, the New York Jets, and the Miami Dolphins. The only real divisional threat to the Patriots next season are the Bills. The Bills have reached the playoffs in the last two years, but they were eliminated by the same team both times -- the Kansas City Chiefs.

New England quarterback Mac Jones will be entering his second year in the NFL. He already was impressive in his first year. He will use his experience and offseason fine-tuning to take his game to the next level.

NFL Stats @NFL_Stats Most postseason wins by a Head Coach…



Bill Belichick - 31

Tom Landry - 20

Andy Reid - 19

Don Shula - 19

Joe Gibbs - 17 Most postseason wins by a Head Coach…Bill Belichick - 31Tom Landry - 20Andy Reid - 19Don Shula - 19Joe Gibbs - 17

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is an experienced coach with a lot of knowledge about their divsional opponents. He has won six Super Bowl rings in his 22 years coaching for the Patriots.

Expect the New England Patriots to restore their AFC East dynasty this season.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the New England Patriots win the AFC East? Yes No 8 votes so far