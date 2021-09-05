3 NFL Teams that regretted moving cities

NFL teams, with the honorable exception of the Green Bay Packers, are owned by rich owners, whose primary aim is to increase cash flow and valuation. Thus, NFL teams often relocate to various cities where they believe they will stand to profit. Profit generally comes in the form of a larger audience in a bigger market. Another positive that NFL teams get while moving cities is generally a new swanky stadium to replace the old dilapidated one at the taxpayers' expense.

This has always been the case and unless more fans stand up together and take action to curb the excesses of such owners, more such moves will take place in the future. This does not mean, though, that all such moves have been a success. Here we look at the three worst city moves by NFL teams, which they later regretted.

NFL teams that regretted moving cities

#1 - Oakland Raiders to Los Angeles

The Oakland Raiders were an iconic NFL team. Even calling them the Las Vegas Raiders at the moment does not feel right. Their strong support in the city of Oakland and colorful fan support made them unique in every way.

Say this much for Raider Nation..they really love this team that is leaving them..their pregame party at the Oakland Coliseum tonight was typically epic....heavy metal and rap and MC Hammer...can't imagine this in Vegas — Bill Plaschke (@BillPlaschke) September 11, 2018

When they moved to Los Angeles in the hope of a larger piece of the Californian pie, they failed to fill the Coliseum, which led them to becoming regularly blacked out on television. Owner Al Davis, who had initially moved the team in 1982, began looking for a way out in 1986 and began negotiations to return to Oakland in 1989. They finally returned home in 1995.

#2 - Los Angeles Rams to St. Louis

The Los Angeles Rams are now back where they belong. But for a period of time from 1995 to 2015, they played in the city of St. Louis. While no one could call it an unsuccessful stint, playing in St. Louis meant losing out on the market in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Rams pushed hard to get a new stadium in the city so that they could move back to where they played from 1946 to 1994.

Another look at SoFi Stadium, the 298-acre development that will be home to the Chargers and the Rams.



The stadium is also set to host Super Bowl LVI in 2022, the College Football Championship game in 2023 and Opening and Closing Olympic Ceremonies in 2028.



(📸: @LindseyThiry) pic.twitter.com/pRWrR4xTXO — Front Office Sports (@FOS) July 21, 2020

#3 - Los Angeles Chargers to San Diego

Another current NFL team from Los Angeles moved to San Diego in 1961 after playing just one season in Los Angeles. They decided that the Los Angeles market was saturated with sports and they were not able to cut their teeth there.

For more than half a century thereafter they were content to play in San Diego. However, at the back of their minds, the nagging doubt always remained that they had messed up moving away from the Los Angeles market. In 2016, they finally moved back and were renamed the Los Angeles Chargers.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar