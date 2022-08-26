3 NFL teams that could shock the world by winning the Super Bowl feat. Patriots

2022 will be a highly entertaining season for the NFL as there is a strong possibility that there will be a new Super Bowl champion by the first week of February.

There are eight other teams with Super Bowl 57 odds of 20-1 or better, and defending Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams have the fifth-best preseason NFL odds. Leveraging draft picks to acquire established and expensive veterans figures to finally take a toll on LA, having just lost Andrew Whitworth, Von Miller, and Odell Beckham Jr. this summer.

Handicapper RJ White had this to say regarding their Super Bowl win this past season, worrying about the health of Matthew Stafford and acknowledging the somewhat easy road the Rams had to take to get there:

"Things broke right for the Rams last year en route to Sean McVay's first Super Bowl win, including winning their last three playoff games by three points and drawing the preseason longshot Bengals in the Super Bowl rather than Bills or Chiefs."

"The biggest drawback to backing the Rams is Matthew Stafford's nagging elbow injury. Even if he feels it's not an issue now, that could be very different by the second half of the season and especially in the playoffs."

The Buffalo Bills, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers represent the truest top tier of contenders in the NFL. No one would be shocked if any of them ended up at the top of the football world half a year from now.

They would be if any of the following surprise contenders shocked the world and took home the Lombardi Trophy.

Here are three NFL teams that could shock the world by winning the Super Bowl:

#3 - Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson could be the X-factor for Denver

Football is a game of momentum, more so than any other sport. When a group of guys is focused and motivated with something to fight for, there's little stopping that group.

The Denver Broncos are hoping to ride the momentum of the Russell Wilson acquisition into a Super Bowl victory in the same fashion the Rams did a season ago after flipping Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford.

Sporting one of the league's most formidable defenses to contend with year in and year out, Denver could have finally found the missing piece that's been absent since the days of Peyton Manning. If they have, there could be some very surprised NFL fans next February.

#2 - San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance is the present and the future of the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers survived an offseason of rumors and dissension -- enveloped by both the Deebo Samuel trade request and the team no longer needing to employ last year's starter under center, Jimmy Garropolo.

Samuel is sticking around, and Garoppolo could soon be on the move to a team like the Browns to fill in for the first 11 games Deshaun Watson is suspended for, or the Giants to replace an injured Daniel Jones.

By most accounts, the Niners have moved past those dramas and are handing the ball to Trey Lance, fully expecting to return to the postseason after two NFC Championship game appearances in the last three years.

#1 - New England Patriots

Mac Jones could be the next great Patriots title-winning QB

Tom Brady took no time to win a title before Bill Belichick following his departure from the Patriots in 2020. Still, those expecting him to win a second before Belichick wins his first without him may be surprised by the results of this coming season.

The defense has gotten smaller and quicker as Belichick's support staff (remember, there are no coordinators in New England) looks to have a more dynamic playmaking point-prevention unit.

PGS NEST  @NestPgs Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones:



“Love that kid. … He wants to do it right. … I think the world of that kid” Josh McDaniels on Mac Jones:“Love that kid. … He wants to do it right. … I think the world of that kid” https://t.co/M2zr30sfep

Truthfully, though, the Patriots' title hopes run through Mac Jones. The undefeated national championship quarterback, in his lone season starting for Alabama, had a surprisingly productive rookie season in 2021.

While speaking on Jones, Belichick raved about how far along he is in his development:

“We’re just a lot further ahead in the conversation [offensively]. The plays that we talk about, or concepts we talk about, Mac has already done it before. It’s easy for him to say, ‘Are we going to do this on that? Are we going to do this on something else? What do you think about splitting them a little bit wider? Splitting them a little bit tighter.’ Suggestions like that."

"And we have a much better feel for what he can do, what his strengths are, and how to try to play into those. He’s self-aware, too. He knows what he does well. We want to try to feature those.”

Jones has improved his body and has progressed well with the Patriots' playbook. If he's done so at the level Belichick claims, Boston could work towards regaining the 'title-town' mantra Los Angeles has seemingly stolen from them.

