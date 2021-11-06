3 NFL teams that should not sign Odell Beckham Jr

With Odell Beckham Jr. likely to be available soon, due to his poor relationship with the Cleveland Browns, teams are already beginning to take stock for him. Many teams would like to have Odell Beckham Jr. with them. He is a top-notch wide receiver who will help an offense improve, and after his salary was restructured pretty much every team can afford him.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Browns and Odell Beckham have discussed a new contract structure that would reduce his base salary as low as around $1M, per source. All of this isn't done, both sides must agree, but possible Browns eat much of remaining $7.25M and a team inherits vet minimum salary off waivers Browns and Odell Beckham have discussed a new contract structure that would reduce his base salary as low as around $1M, per source. All of this isn't done, both sides must agree, but possible Browns eat much of remaining $7.25M and a team inherits vet minimum salary off waivers

Signing Odell Beckham Jr. would undoubtedly assist any offense. However, there are teams that should look to pass on this opportunity and instead look to develop other areas of weakness. Here's a look at three teams that should not sign Odell Beckham Jr.

Teams that should not sign Odell Beckham Jr.

#1 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of cap space and are on their way to a losing season. They might look towards Odell Beckham Jr. as an opportunity for Trevor Lawrence to develop with a premier wide receiver this season. It might help him in future seasons.

But even with that, the Jaguars should not look to sign Odell Beckham Jr. Right now is not the time for heavy contracts. They need to focus on the draft next year to plug the holes in the team and give Trevor Lawrence the best chance to win. Only then should they look at positions that are not yet filled and choose to trade for veterans.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints have one of the weakest receiving corps in the league. Michael Thomas is out for the year and they desperately need a wide receiver.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Saints’ WR Michael Thomas is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury. Saints’ WR Michael Thomas is out for the season after suffering an ankle injury.

But desperate people make the silliest mistakes. Odell Beckham Jr. can be claimed without any draft picks from waivers, but ultimately he is big money. The New Orleans Saints are dead last in cap space and cannot keep getting creative with contracts, because ultimately they will have to pay up.

#3 - Carolina Panthers

Another team that might want to steer clear of Odell Beckham Jr. are the Carolina Panthers. With Christian McCaffrey injured, there might be certain suggestions they should move on to a more pass-heavy offense.

But it will take time to get the reps in before that even works. Even then, the question would remain - is Sam Darnold really better than Baker Mayfield?

The Carolina Panthers should be looking to add options to their running game instead.

Edited by Diptanil Roy