3 NFL teams that should sign Richard Sherman

Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman is a free agent looking for a new team. The 33-year-old veteran has played nine seasons in the NFL.

Three teams that could sign Richard Sherman:

He played the last three campaigns for the San Francisco 49ers after a long stint with the Seattle Seahawks. While the star cornerback has struggled with injuries in the past few seasons, he still has a lot to offer to NFL franchises.

On that note, let's take a look at three teams that should sign Richard Sherman for the 2021 NFL season.

#1 Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders

One team that could use Richard Sherman for his veteran experience is the Las Vegas Raiders. The newly relocated franchise led by Jon Gruden is ready to go all the way this year.

Adding Sherman to their defensive roster could help them compete in the very competitive AFC West division. The Raiders drafted multiple defensive rookies, including safeties Trevon Moehrig and Tyee Gillespie and cornerback Nate Hobbs of Illinois.

The nine-year NFL veteran could be the perfect mentor for the Raiders’ young defensive rookies. Sherman could lead by example and share his experience in the practice field.

The Las Vegas Raiders face Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert twice every season, so they need to have a secondary that could compete against these exceptional quarterbacks.

#2 New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Chargers vs New Orleans Saints

There have been rumors that Richard Sherman has been in talks with the New Orleans Saints. After losing franchise quarterback and legend Drew Brees, it makes sense for the Saints to sign an experienced veteran like Sherman.

The Saints have been on the brink of the Super Bowl for the last few seasons, so signing Richard Sherman could help get them over the playoff hump. The veteran cornerback won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014 and has played in two more championship games.

The loss of Brees is a massive blow, but with Jameis Winston and Taysum Hill calling their plays, the Saints would hope to challenge for the title this season. So, bringing in an intelligent player like Richard Sherman seems like a no-brainer for the New Orleans franchise.

#3 Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl XLIX - New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

Cue the P-Diddy song 'Coming Home'. A return to the Seattle Seahawks would be a dream end to Richard Sherman's NFL career. The NFC West franchise had drafted the cornerback out of Stanford in 2011.

Ten years later, it would be apt for the Seahawks to bring one of the original members of the 'Legion of Boom' back home. Seattle lost their star cornerback Shaquil Griffin in free agency and drafted Oklahoma cornerback Tre Brown.

Richard Sherman would make the ideal mentor for Brown while also contributing on the field for the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Pete Carroll still has a good relationship with his former star cornerback and knows the qualities Richard Sherman would bring to the team.

A homecoming ten years after he was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks would be a feel-good story for the NFL.