3 NFL teams still without an HC for 2022 NFL season

The NFL head coach hiring cycle remains ongoing as we near the end of the first week of February. Nine teams in total needed a new head coach and so far six have made a decision. The Jacksonville Jaguars became the latest team to do so Thursday night by appointing Doug Pederson as their head coach.

The annual hiring cycle is always hectic in nature. That became even more evident this year when Brian Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and several teams. Flores alleges he was discriminated against during his interview process. It has been interesting to note that he filed the lawsuit despite still being a finalist for multiple head coaching jobs around the league.

As it stands now, three NFL teams still need a head coach. Each of the three find themselves in very different situations.

3 NFL teams still searching for a head coach

#3 - Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins needing a new head coach in the first place remains a shock to many. It also points towards why Flores' lawsuit seems to make so much sense. He was fired by the team after a 9-8 finish, and one imagines candidates will be wondering if working for owner Stephen Ross is even a good idea.

The job appears to be down to two young offensive minds in San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

The Dolphins want to shake things up with a play-calling head coach, copying a formula that works around the league. They can also land someone who can work hand-in-hand with Tua Tagovailoa to help the quarterback take a giant leap forward in 2022.

#2 - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are in a fascinating spot. Flores is one of their finalists, along with Josh McCown and Jonathan Gannon. If the job goes to McCown in particular, who has no coaching experience, it would likely bolster Flores' case.

The Houston job still has many question marks around it because of the unknown status of star quarterback Deshaun Watson. There is also the fact the team just fired head coach David Culley after just one season. Do these other candidates believe they can avoid a similar fate?

Texans fans were frustrated with former head coach Bill O'Brien, but he was still able to take the team to the playoffs on a regular basis.

#1 - New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles

The New Orleans Saints vacancy seemingly came out of nowhere. as head coach Sean Payton decided to step away from the NFL after 16 years. The Saints now find themselves looking for another long-term figure to lead the team.

The options include Flores, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and offensive coordinators Eric Bieniemy and Brian Leftwich. They have a great list of candidates and really can't go wrong with any choice.

The key for the franchise will be figuring out who the long-term option will be at quarterback as they try to replicate some of that former Payton-Brees magic in New Orleans.

