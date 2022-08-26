3 NFL teams that could tank in 2022 feat. Seahawks

The NFL has not done as good of a job as the NBA when it comes to de-incentivizing teams from tanking. The NBA has in place where teams with the bottom four records all enter a lottery system. There is still a direct connection between the team with the worst record and the team with the No. 1 overall pick.

NFL rules on draft picks always rewards the team with the worst overall record by getting the number one pick in the next draft. This will always be the reason why franchises make roster moves geared towards losing games.

In 2022, several NFL teams who, even at this point, don't appear ready to compete could be ready to utilize these methods in order to put themselves in a position to capitalize on a loaded 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are 3 NFL teams that could tank in 2022

The Falcons don't seem equipped to compete in the NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Despite playing in one of the weaker conferences in the NFL, the Falcons still don't appear prepared to contend in the NFC South. The division has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, and the Carolina Panthers in 2022.

Atlanta is completely behind the 8-ball defensively, and their offensive line figures to be as porous as it was a season ago.

There are some bright spots like rookie receiver Drake London and running back Corradelle Patterson. The Falcons won't be competitive considering they have a career backup under center in Marcus Mariota.

Kai @illweakness Marcus mariota with this falcons Offense Marcus mariota with this falcons Offense https://t.co/vPJ7i1GI96

It probably won't be too long before Desmond Ritter is being auditioned for the starting role. However, the NFL Draft Class of 2023 is to be where Atlanta may find their long-term answer at quarterback.

The Texans have very little prospects heading into the 2022 season

Houston Texans

The Texans don't feature an elite option anywhere across their entire offense, particularly under center where Davis Mills profiles as a middling option leading the charge. Unfortunately, head coach Lovie Smith is not too confident in his QB to change course now.

Check out Smith's statement about Mills following the hiring of the long-time coaching veteran as Houston's sideline play-caller:

"If you look at all of my comments about Davis, I am a believer in him and what he's going to do. Eventually, he's got to do it all on the football field consistently where everybody loves him, every snap and all of that. Before a guy has played enough to do all of that, he shows up every day. Availability, he is available, and he has recruited other players to come here, and what the guys see him doing is just working."

"When I say I believe in him, (offensive coordinator) Pep Hamilton, second year in the system, all of these things. ... If you just go back and look at the plays that he made, throwing the ball downfield last year, so many good things that he did, and that's as a rookie."

Noah 🛶 AyooTexansMane @ayoo_noah

By doing so, they trade one of his BEST OFFENSIVE LINEMAN.



YEAH that makes perfect sense. Tyler Milner @tmilrealdeal Could the #Texans be holding Laremy Tunsil out of the game tonight because they're exploring a trade? 🤔 Could the #Texans be holding Laremy Tunsil out of the game tonight because they're exploring a trade? 🤔 So the Houston Texans wanna see what they truly have in davis mills.By doing so, they trade one of his BEST OFFENSIVE LINEMAN.YEAH that makes perfect sense. twitter.com/tmilrealdeal/s… So the Houston Texans wanna see what they truly have in davis mills. By doing so, they trade one of his BEST OFFENSIVE LINEMAN. YEAH that makes perfect sense. twitter.com/tmilrealdeal/s… https://t.co/F04YZQJIuA

As long as the Texans are sold on Mills as the starter, the franchise will be beholden to his trajectory. That could mean the team is tanking down the stretch of the 2022 NFL season.

The Seahawks are going nowhere fast in 2022

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks traded both Russell Wilson and their competitive advantage when they dealt away their 9x Pro Bowl quarterback this offseason to the Denver Broncos.

Pete Carroll has two unproven options in Drew Lock and Geno Smith that are unlikely to be keepers. The skill positions are stocked with elite playmakers (D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Noah Fant. However, there's no capable arm able to get them the ball. The defense is no longer at the same level as the 'Legion of Boom' days, so they won't be able to get by with a game-manager at the quarterback position.

All in all, Seattle is likely destined for the bottom of the standings. Hopefully Carroll doesn't take the grass being less green on the other side too harshly.

Edited by James Meyers