3 NFL teams that would be unwise to not give Colin Kaepernick a chance in 2022

Colin Kaepernick remains on the outside looking in as he tries to make his return to the NFL. His offseason has been filled with training videos and public statements announcing his desire to make a comeback. Alas, no team has given him a chance!

NFL fans know that Kaepernick faced apparent collusion at the hands of team owners following his release by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2017 offseason. However, it was fair to think enough time had passed for him to get another opportunity.

Several NFL teams, in particular, stand out as those making the wrong choice by not giving the signal-caller a chance to prove himself on their roster.

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks were linked to Kaepernick this offseason. One reason was that he was seen training with Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett. But the other, more obvious, reason comes with the reality of the quarterback situation in Seattle.

The team is currently deciding between Drew Lock and Geno Smith as the Week 1 starter. If the goal is to compete, more competition does not seem bad for those two. And if the goal is not to compete? Well, that sends a wrong message to the team and the fans. A more dynamic option like Kaepernick in camp raises the excitement, and if it doesn't pan out, the team loses nothing.

#2 - Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are just entering the 2022 season with little to no expectations. That, unfortunately, is a familiar feeling for fans in Detroit. This is because the team is still going with Jared Goff at quarterback. That makes sense, given his hefty contract the team is stuck with.

But again, what is wrong with a bit of competition? Kaepernick would show up to a team needing any spark after decades of disappointment. If he wins the job and forces Goff to the bench, it's not like he would be on a big salary. The team can also find some success with Kaepernick and still draft a quarterback in 2023.

A team like the Lions needs a significant spark, and getting a little creative may even lead to positive change.

#3 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are currently linked to Baker Mayfield in trade talks. But does that have fans thinking the team is saved? The focus here once again is the idea of competition. The Panthers are one of the few teams in the league with a significant opening at the quarterback position.

Sam Darnold is not the answer, and Mayfield is coming off the worst season of his career, injury or not. That means head coach Matt Rhule is already on the hot seat after just two seasons. Would anyone fault him for giving Kaepernick a shot?

The questions and fits with these three teams are too obvious to ignore. Unfortunately, the factors working against the quarterback may just be too strong.

