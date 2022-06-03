In the NFL, it could take organizational excellence or incredible dominance from a singular player to maintain an elite level of play over several seasons. While some teams are seemingly cursed by dysfunction from the top down, others have been able to carve out a yearly postseason spot.

The following NFL teams are the ones we expect to maintain that top-shelf stability and reach the postseason with double-digit wins.

3 NFL teams that will likely finish with more than 10 wins in 2022

#3 Green Bay Packers

The Packers don't have much competition in the NFC North

The Green Bay Packers have won less than 10 games just three times in the last decade, but that fact in itself doesn't guarantee success in 2022. Nothing quite secures NFL success, but a weak NFC North definitely makes it easier for the Packers.

Detroit and Chicago don't look ready to contend. Meanwhile, the Vikings' ceiling will always be somewhat limited by the erratic Kirk Cousins, whose numbers have translated to a winning record just once in the Twin Cities.

The Packers seemed to take a step back in talent on the offensive end with the loss of DaVante Adams.

The Packers seemed to take a step back in talent on the offensive end with the loss of DaVante Adams. However, Aaron Rodgers' MVP level of play and the retention of several defensive free agents should keep them afloat in the regular season.

While a first-round elimination could be on the horizon, they'll likely reach the postseason with 10 or more regular-season wins.

#2 Buffalo Bills

The Bills should control the AFC East

When the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era ended, it made way for the Josh Allen-Sean McDermott tandem to be the new dominant force in the AFC East. While Allen did initially struggle out of the gates, the Buffalo Bills have won 34 games in the past three NFL seasons to fortify their standing at the top of the division.

The stout Buffalo defense got even better this offseason with the addition of Von Miller. Additionally, handing Stefon Diggs his mega extension could pay off based on recent trends of professional athletes elevating their play following a massive extension.

It's rumored that Odell Beckham Jr. could be next to join the Bills, his 2015 skirmish with the pre-McDermott era Bills notwithstanding. Beckham Jr. and Miller reportedly spoke about chasing a ring together in Buffalo.

OBJ is currently injured after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI. Regardless of whether he joins the Bills, their dominance over the AFC East and getting both the NFC North and AFC North will likely mean another step forward. They are also favored to win Super Bowl LVII.

#1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will remain a top team as long as Tom Brady is there

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in danger of losing Tom Brady after the upcoming season.

But they aren't occupying previously uninhabited territory as an NFL franchise in that sense. New England were in this position in 2019, and it was even clearer then that Brady would leave the Patriots than it is now regarding his status with Tampa Bay.

Of course, there was a highly publicized plot this offseason for Brady to join the Dolphins. He was touted by some to become a part-owner and later have his player rights re-acquired as Sean Payton was hired as head coach. However, Brian Flores' class-action lawsuit spoiled that.

That doesn't mean he won't end up in Miami next offseason, especially considering his 'Billionaire Bunker' mansion purchase last year.

Regardless, the Buccaneers aren't condemned to suffering from a holding pattern of not knowing what their future holds under center. The 2019 Patriots won 12 games and had far more locker-room tension than the 2022 Bucs should have.

If anything, the issues in Tampa Bay should subside with Bruce Arians no longer serving as the team's head coach.

The Buccaneers lost Rob Gronkowski and Ndamukong Suh but gained Russell Gage and Akiem Hicks in free agency. They also re-signed Leonard Fournette and Carlton Davis.

This team should be right around where they have been in the last few NFL seasons. They are expected to pick up double-digit wins and hold a legitimate chance to hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy next February.

