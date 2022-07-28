3 NFL teams that will make the playoffs in the 2022 season

Every offseason, NFL analysts and fans alike try to predict which teams will make the playoffs. Some of these franchises are obvious. They are the NFL powerhouses that play in easy divisions. But every year, at least a couple of surprising teams make the postseason. Franchises that only the boldest of fans predicted would make it.

Then there are the the dark horses. Franchises that post strong campaigns and feature regularly in the postseason, but mostly fly under the radar. They quietly grind out results and squeeze into the Wild Card spots.

Here are three such NFL teams that we think will advance to the postseason.

#1- The New England Patriots

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills

The New England Patriots are no strangers to the NFL playoffs. They have made the postseason 12 times in the last 13 seasons. They are a pretty safe bet to advance again.

Quarterback Mac Jones finished the 2021 NFL season impressively. After a solid rookie year, he will be even better in 2022. Additionally, wily head coach Bill Belichick will have his side well drilled and highly organized for the campaign.

The Patriots are unlikely to win the AFC East division as they share it with the high-powered Buffalo Bills. But with three Wild Card spots available, they may not need to. Their strength of schedule is right in the middle, so unless something unprecedented occurs, expect to see the Patriots in the postseason.

#2- The Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos have not made the playoffs since 2015. The last time they were in the postseason, they managed to win Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos have been on a quarterback odyssey ever since, but it seems they finally have their man.

The Broncos landed Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson gives a huge boost to their offensive unit. He is an extremely experienced quarterback and is still in his prime. His back-to-back Super Bowl appearances with the Seahawks is exactly the kind of postseason dominance the Broncos are hoping to replicate. Except that they don't plan on losing one.

The Broncos are built to win now and are expecting to hit the ground running in 2022. They are 15th in strength of schedule, so there's not much to say in that regard. However, the division they play in is very tricky.

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC West for six consecutive seasons and will take some beating in 2022. They are among the Super Bowl favorites and are expected to win the West in the upcoming campaign. The Los Angeles Chargers seem to improve every year and many believe they are destined for big things. The Las Vegas Raiders have potentially the best receiving corps in the NFL since signing Davante Adams.

If the Broncos are to make the playoffs, these divisional matchups will be integral. Every game will count in what will be a tense division all the way to Week 18. The Broncos simply can't slip up in trap games and have to make sure they always win at home.

We believe they have got what it takes and will break their playoff drought in the 2022 NFL season.

#3- The San Francisco 49ers

Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been in the news a lot recently and not in a good way. There has been unending talk of quarterback changes, with the team's trust in Jimmy Garoppolo eroding. Many, however, wonder whether 22-year-old Trey Lance will be any better.

Some on their roster don't want Garoppolo to be traded and others are looking to leave themselves. One example is star wide receiver Deebo Samuel. He requested to be traded this offseason.

The 49ers are no stranger to the postseason in recent times. Last year, they lost the NFC Championship game to division rivals the Los Angeles Rams. They also have a habit of eliminating NFC North juggernauts the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The 49ers lost the 2019 Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco will solve their internal struggles. They have great talent on offense, defense, and special teams. This is a team that, despite being in a difficult division, has one of the easiest schedules in the league. Their opponents averaged a win rate of .489 in 2021.

The NFC West is another tough division. They will have to contend with last year's Super Bowl Champions the L.A. Rams, the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks. Luckily for San Francisco, the Seahawks are rebuilding, the Rams might have a Super Bowl hangover and the Cardinals can't seem to win after week seven.

Expect to see the 49ers not necesarrily win the West, but string together enough wins to clinch an NFL Wild Card berth.

